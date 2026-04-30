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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets fall; Brent crude above $121

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative open for Nifty50 amid losses in global equities

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to erase gains from previous session at open. Asian markets were trading on a negative note, which further weighed.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 8:53 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 30, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the Nifty50 as losses in global equities, followed by the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause, weighed on risk sentiment. The futures were quoted at 24,162, down 89.50 points or 0.37 per cent.  
Most Asian markets declined on Thursday morning, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were down 1.24 per cent and 0.71 per cent, while the Kospi was up 0.01 per cent.  
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent and 0.57 per cent down, respectively. Bucking the trend, the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.04 per cent higher.  
The US Federal Open Market Committee voted 8-4 to hold the federal funds rate target range steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent. Although a status quo was expected, such a broad divide among officials was not foreseen.  
The Brent crude rose above the crucial level of $120 per barrel as reports said that the US has rejected Iran’s peace proposal and directed to intensify the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. The April future contract was quoted at 121.50, up 2.94 per cent.  
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.70 per cent and 1.80 per cent higher, respectively. 

Q4 results today

ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Finserv, Central Bank of India, Capri Global Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Edelweiss Financial Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Eveready Industries India, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Agrovet, HFCL, Hindustan Unilever, IDBI Bank, Ideaforge Technology, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, Kajaria Ceramics, KSB, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Aluminium Company, Newgen Software Technologies, National Securities Depository, PCBL Chemical, PSP Projects, RailTel Corporation of India, R R Kabel, SIS, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sundram Fasteners, Usha Martin, and Welspun Specialty Solutions will release their fourth-quarter results on Thursday.  

IPO Today 

OnEMI Technology Solutions’ initial public offer will open for subscription on Thursday. The company is seeking to raise ₹925.92 crore from the primary market. The IPO will close on May 5. 
 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results today: HUL, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv among 64 firms on Apr 30

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Firms including Dr Lal PathLabs, Central Bank of India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and IDBI Bank are also to release their January-March earnings today. Read more.

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks: Oracle Financial Services, 7 others go ex-date next week

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software, UCO Bank, Hexaware Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, Somany Ceramics, Odyssey Technologies, Elantas Beck India, and KSB are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from Monday, May 4, 2026, to Friday, May 8, 2026, on account of their dividend announcements for shareholders. Read more. 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Vedanta, MOFSL, L&T shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Vedanta, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Larsen & Toubro shares will be in focus in Thursday's session. Here's why. 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty 24,088

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,088, down 165 points. 

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices near $120 as US-Iran war deadlock keeps supply off market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices extended gains on Thursday on concerns supply from the key West Asia producing region will remain bottled up for longer as ​talks to end the US-Israeli war against Iran have deadlocked. Read more. 

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Powell plans to stay on at Fed after term, cites legal action by Trump team

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jerome Powell said he plans to remain on the board of the Federal Reserve after his term as chair ends next month "for an undetermined period of time," citing the "unprecedented" legal attacks against the central bank by the Trump administration. Read more. 

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets decline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets declined on Thursday morning, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were down 1.24 per cent and 0.71 per cent, while the Kospi was up 0.01 per cent. 
 

7:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade mixed as traders parse US FOMC rate decision

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures were mixed on Thursday morning. The S&P 500 futures rose 0.36 per cent, and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.39 per cent. 

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent and 0.57 per cent down, respectively. Bucking the trend, the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.04 per cent higher. 
 
The US Federal Open Market Committee voted 8-4 to hold the federal funds rate target range steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent. 

7:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEAsian marketsUS marketsMarketsstock market tradingGift NiftyNifty 50Q4 ResultsAdani PowerIIFLUS-Iran tensionsBrent crude

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

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