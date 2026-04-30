Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets fall; Brent crude above $121

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 30, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the Nifty50 as losses in global equities, followed by the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause, weighed on risk sentiment. The futures were quoted at 24,162, down 89.50 points or 0.37 per cent.
Most Asian markets declined on Thursday morning, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were down 1.24 per cent and 0.71 per cent, while the Kospi was up 0.01 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent and 0.57 per cent down, respectively. Bucking the trend, the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.04 per cent higher.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.70 per cent and 1.80 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Finserv, Central Bank of India, Capri Global Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Edelweiss Financial Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Eveready Industries India, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Agrovet, HFCL, Hindustan Unilever, IDBI Bank, Ideaforge Technology, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, Kajaria Ceramics, KSB, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Aluminium Company, Newgen Software Technologies, National Securities Depository, PCBL Chemical, PSP Projects, RailTel Corporation of India, R R Kabel, SIS, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sundram Fasteners, Usha Martin, and Welspun Specialty Solutions will release their fourth-quarter results
on Thursday.
IPO Today
OnEMI Technology Solutions’ initial public offer will open for subscription on Thursday. The company is seeking to raise ₹925.92 crore from the primary market. The IPO will close on May 5.