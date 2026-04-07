Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates negative open; Asia markets trade mixed; Brent above $110

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 7, 2026: The GIFT Nifty suggested that the benchmark Nifty50 index may decline as oil prices remained high due to tension in the Middle East. The futures were quoted at 22,885, down 172 points or 0.75 per cent.
US President Donald Trump called the proposal for a ceasefire with Iran ‘not good enough’ as his deadline approaches. He warned Iran over the weekend that the US will attack their power plant and civilian structures if the Gulf country doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz completely.
Meanwhile, markets across the Asia-Pacific were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng were down 0.15 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Kospi rose 0.33 per cent.
On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.44 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively.
Brent crude’s April contract rose 0.5 per cent to $110.32 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as market participants anticipate further escalation, hurting supply from the Middle East region.
Investors can also place bids on the final round of Safety Controls and Devices IPO. The issue was subscribed to 0.33 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹48 crore.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 22,895
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,894.5, down 163 points.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why are gold and silver prices not rising despite the West Asia war?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Precious metals gold and silver are regarded as safe havens, especially during global uncertainties. However, their recent performance amid the ongoing West Asia conflict has surprised investors by displaying unusual patterns. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran; Brent crude at $110
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump heightened his rhetoric against Iran, threatening stronger action if the country fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint. Read more.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets trade mixed as traders focus on US-Iran tension
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets across the Asia-Pacific were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng were down 0.15 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Kospi rose 0.33 per cent.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures fall; Trump calls ceasefire plan ‘not good enough’
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading slightly lower in the Asian trade hours as they called the proposal for a ceasefire with Iran ‘not good enough’ as his deadline approaches.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.58 per cent and 0.32 per cent down, respectively.
On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.44 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.