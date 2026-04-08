Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open as US-Iran agree to ceasefire; RBI policy in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 8, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may surge at open as oil prices fell sharply after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. The futures were quoted at 23,804, up 653 points or 2.82 per cent.

On the home front, market participants await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting , scheduled to be announced later today. The central bank is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged. The commentary will be crucial to gauge the future course of the policy and the impact of geopolitical tensions.

US President Donald Trump said that Washington agreed to halt the planned attack on Iran’s power plants and civilian infrastructure for two weeks. The move was contingent upon Iran's agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz completely.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, also stated in a post on the X platform that Tehran is ceasing its military operations.

Asian markets surged on Wednesday morning, with South Korea’s Kospi leading gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading 4.97 per cent and 5.69 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.08 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent.

Brent crude’s April contract plunged 13.6 per cent to $94.42 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint, removed the supply challenges.