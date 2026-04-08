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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open as US-Iran agree to ceasefire; RBI policy in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty signaled that the Nifty50 may open over 600 points higher as oil prices corrected sharply after US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to surge as oil prices plunged after the US and Iran agreed to ceasefire.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:42 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 8, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may surge at open as oil prices fell sharply after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. The futures were quoted at 23,804, up 653 points or 2.82 per cent. 
 
On the home front, market participants await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, scheduled to be announced later today. The central bank is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged. The commentary will be crucial to gauge the future course of the policy and the impact of geopolitical tensions.  
 
US President Donald Trump said that Washington agreed to halt the planned attack on Iran’s power plants and civilian infrastructure for two weeks. The move was contingent upon Iran's agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz completely. 
 
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, also stated in a post on the X platform that Tehran is ceasing its military operations. 
 
Asian markets surged on Wednesday morning, with South Korea’s Kospi leading gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading 4.97 per cent and 5.69 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Overnight, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.08 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent. 
 
Brent crude’s April contract plunged 13.6 per cent to $94.42 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the opening of the  Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint, removed the supply challenges. 
 
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 2.14 per cent and 6.4 per cent higher, respectively.  

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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold rises to near three-week high after Trump pauses attacks on Iran

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices climbed to a near three-week high on Wednesday as markets reassessed near-term risks after US President Donald Trump agreed ​to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks, easing ​fears of energy-driven inflation. Read more. 

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8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,830; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900. Read more. 
 

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8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,804

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,804, up 653 points or 2.82 per cent. 

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil plunges, US futures jump as Trump pauses Iran attacks for 2 weeks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices plunged and US stock futures jumped after President Donald Trump said he would hold off on his threat of devastating attacks on Iran for two weeks if the Iranians agree to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
 
Futures for US crude oil sank 18% to around $92.60 while Brent crude oil futures fell about 6% to $103.40. Read more. 

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets surge as US-Iran ceasefire lifts risk-on mood; Kospi jumps over 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets surged on Wednesday morning, with South Korea’s Kospi leading gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading 4.97 per cent and 5.69 per cent higher, respectively. 

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dow Jones futures jump nearly 1,000 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures surged on Wednesday morning as risk-on sentiment among investors improved after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. 
 
The S&P 500 futures rose 2.32 per cent or 155 points to 6,812 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 2.12 per cent or 993 points higher at 47,805. 
 
Overnight, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.08 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent. 

7:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude plunges over 13% as US, Iran agrees to ceasefire

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude’s April contract plunged 13.6 per cent to $94.42 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the opening of the  Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint, removed the supply challenges. 

US President Donald Trump said that Washington agreed to halt the planned attack on Iran’s power plants and civilian infrastructure for two weeks. The move was contingent upon Iran's agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz completely. 

7:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEGift NiftyMarketsstock marketsNifty50stock market tradingStock Market TodayUS-Iran tensionsBrent crudeRBI MPC MeetingIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:40 AM IST

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