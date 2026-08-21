Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stuck in range; BSE, Groww shares drive MidCap losses
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.04 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.44 per cent
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.04 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.44 per cent
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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsstock market tradingGlobal stock marketsQ1 resultsUS-Iran tensionsBrent crudeIPOsSME IPOs
First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 7:51 AM IST