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Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stuck in range; BSE, Groww shares drive MidCap losses
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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stuck in range; BSE, Groww shares drive MidCap losses

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.04 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.44 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading slightly higher. Oil prices extended gains to sixth session on simmering US-Iran tension.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:10 AM IST
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10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Railtel Corp bags order worth ₹164.79 crore; Shares gain 4%

Stock Market LIVE: Railtel Corporation of India share price rose 3.9 per cent to ₹291.75 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intraday deals. 
 
The company won an order worth ₹164.79 crore from Western Coalfields to set up an MPLS VPN network on a 60-month rental basis. 

10:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex rose 82.30 points or 0.11 per cent to 77,620.02 and the Nifty50 was up 18.65 points or 0.08 per cent at 24,250.50.

9:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices decline

Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

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9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Lemon Tree Hotels shares rise 2% following opening of new branch

Stock Market LIVE: Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose 2.35 per cent to ₹110.50 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company opened a new hotel in Bharuch in Gujarat with 85 rooms.

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs mixed

Stock Market LIVE: In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.46 per cent. 
 

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Metal rises 0.9%

Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty Metal gained 0.94 per cent to emerge as the top performer. On the other hand, the Nifty IT index cracked 0.87 per cent.
 

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, BEL, Tata Steel top gainers

Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, Eternal, BEL, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers. TCS, IndiGo, HCL Tech, HUL and M&M were the laggards. 
 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 24,220

Stock Market LIVE: The 50-share Nifty index slipped 10.95 points or 0.05 per cent to trade at 24,220.90.
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex traded flat with negative bias at open. The index quoted 19.18 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 77,518.54.
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 24,284 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled 52.20 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 24,284.05 in pre-open. 
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 164 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex gained 164.46 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 77,702.18 in pre-open. 

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened at 95.64 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.71 a dollar.

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Pre-market view on Nifty50

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty index bounced back from the key support zone around 24,000 spot levels after filling the gap left during the rally on July 29, 2026. Going ahead, a sustained trading above 24,250 spot could lead the index towards the 24,400–24,450 spot levels, which are likely to act as a strong resistance zone on the higher side. Overall, the chart structure remains sideways as long as the index continues to consolidate within the 23,600–24,700 spot range on a closing basis.

View by: Vipin Kumar AVP, Research, Globe Capital Market

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Motors, Tata Power, Mankind Pharma, SBI, RailTel shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Motors, Tata Power, Mankind Pharma, State Bank of India, Railtel Corporation of India shares are in focus for Friday's session. Here's why.

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,321

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,320.50, up 35 points. 
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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsstock market tradingGlobal stock marketsQ1 resultsUS-Iran tensionsBrent crudeIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 7:51 AM IST