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Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard top MidCap gainers
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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard top MidCap gainers

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.22 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.15 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose. Most Asian markets declined after the rally in technology shares faded.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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10:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Nifty50 was up 23.65 points or 0.1 per cent at 24,648.30 and the Sensex rose 194.92 points or 0.25 per cent to 78,775.92.

9:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Navin Fluorine share price jumps over 7%

Stock Market LIVE: Navin Fluorine share price jumped 7.46 per cent to the day’s high of ₹8,177 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company reported a net profit of ₹243 crore in April-June quarter compared to ₹117 crore in the same quarter a year ago

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Godrej Agrovet share price drops 6% as Q1 net profit declines

Stock Market LIVE: Godrej Agrovet share price declined 5.9 per cent to ₹534.30 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company’s consolidated net profit fell 16.2 per cent on year to ₹135 crore in April-June quarter (Q1FY27).

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs mixed

Stock Market LIVE: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 traded on a mixed note. The Nifty Midcap slipped 0.20 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap moved 0.23 per cent higher. 
 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Auto, Realty slip 0.5% each

Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty were down more than 0.5 per cent each. 
 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex top gainers, losers

Stock Market LIVE: At open, Titan, Reliance Industries and Eternal were the top gainers from the Sensex pack. On the other hand, Power Grid and M&M were the top losers. 
 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty trades flat above 24,600

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded largely flat at open. The index quoted at 24,632, up 8 points, o 0.03 per cent. 
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 172 points

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex traded 172 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 78,753 at open. 
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 24,641 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled at 24,641 in pre-open, up 16.35 points or 0.07 per cent.

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 201 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex i index rose 201 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 78,782 in pre-open.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens flat against US dollar

Stock Market LIVe: The rupee opened flat at 95.12 against the US dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Eily Lilly raises revenue forecast following steller quarterly performance

Stock Market LIVE: Eli Lilly raised its revenue forecast for the full year as they believe that sales of GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs to increase, noting the sustained demand. Read more.

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE: LIC, Trent, Bharti Airtel, NBCC, PB Fintech shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Life Insurance Corporation, Bharti Airtel, NBCC, and PB Fintech shares are in focus in Thursday's session. Here's why.

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,722

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,722, up 76 points.

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US & Iran may strike a Hormuz deal, but will the differences vanish?

Stock Market LIVE: Iran is in the final stage of signing a deal with Oman, which will open the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also said that Washington is looking forward to strike a deal with Tehran soon. However, any agreement will be contingent upon US securing the control over the Strait of Hormuz. Read more. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarketsstock market tradingstock marketsUS marketsAsia MarketsQ1 resultsUS-Iran tensionsNifty 50Brent crude

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 7:58 AM IST