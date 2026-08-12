Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Most Asia mkts advance; Tata Group shares in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Aug 12, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the benchmark Nifty50 index . The futures were quoted at 24,547, up 6 points.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note, following overnight losses on Wall Street as traders await the US CPI data for July, due later today. South Korea's Kospi was up 1.94 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.10 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.34 per cent and 0.32 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.6 per cent down.

Oil prices extended gains to trade near the $90-per-barrel mark amid the Hormuz deal deadlock. The August futures were quoted at $89.55, up 0.72 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.34 per cent and 0.49 per cent higher, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

63 Moons Technologies, Abbott India, AIA Engineering, Apollo Hospitals, Arvind, Astral, Bliss GVS Pharma, Caplin Point Laboratories, DCX Systems, Dev Accelerator, EID Parry India, EMS, Eureka Forbes, Fiem Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, General Insurance Corporation of India, Globe Civil Projects, GMR Airports, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Grasim Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hindustan Aeronautics, H.G. Infra Engineering, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Hindware Home Innovation, Hi-Tech Pipes, Indo Count Industries, India Glycols, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Indiqube Spaces, IRCON International, IRCTC, Jagran Prakashan, Jyothy Labs, Kirloskar Industries, La Opala RG, Man Infraconstruction, Marksans Pharma, MIDHANI, Motisons Jewellers, MTNL, National Fertilizers, Petronet LNG, Religare Enterprises, Sansera Engineering, Scoda Tubes, Shalby, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Shriram Properties, SKF India, Somany Ceramics, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sun TV Network, Tasty Bite Eatables, Titagarh Rail Systems, Tata Motors, Vadilal Industries, Vesuvius India, VIP Industries, VA Tech Wabag, West Coast Paper Mills, Yatra Online.

IPO Today

Behari Lal Engineering and Shiprocket initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday. Q&T Foods and Pramodini Medicare IPOs will also open for subscription.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO is entering the second day of subscription. The book-build issue is worth ₹1,553 crore.

Sham Foam and Fascinate Textiles IPOs are opening for the second day of subscription.

Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics initial IPOs will open for subscription for the secon day. The companies are aiming to raise ₹3,066.89 crore and ₹939.70 crore, respectively.

IPO Listing Today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Technocraft Ventures was flat, while LEAP India’s GMP was indicating a listing gain of 8.18 per cent.