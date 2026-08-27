Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts mixed; Brent declines for fifth day

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,345.50, down 84 points.
In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets reversed early gains to trade on a mixed note. Earlier, markets gained on optimism following Nvidia Corp’s bullish sales outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.13 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.37 per cent.
Overnight, the US share indices declined on concern about the possibility of a rate hike this calendar year after a US inflation gauge remained above the US Federal Reserve’s target rate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.21 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent lower.
Oil prices declined for the fifth day as traders remained optimistic about Iran and Oman reaching a framework to functionalise the Strait of Hormuz.
The September futures were quoted at $86.40 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.17 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.88 per cent and 2.2 per cent higher, respectively.
The IPO of Annu Projects will enter the final day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹175.06 crore.
The Sumax Engineering’s ₹53.40-crore IPO will also open for subscription for the final day.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens flat against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 2 paise lower against the US dollar at 95.43, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.41 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Vedanta, Nykaa on analyst's radar
Stock Market LIVE: Vedata, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, and Navin Fluorine International shares are on analyst's radar for Thursday's session. Teji Mandi Investment Technologies will remain bullish on Nifty50 till the time the benchmark holds its support level of 24,050. Read more.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: ICICI Pru AMC, Tata Power, BEL, Adani Energy, GR Infra shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Tata Power, Bharat Electronics, Adani Energy, GR Infraprojects shares are in focus on Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,346
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,346, down 84 points.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices fall for fifth day
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices declined for the fifth day as traders remained optimistic about Iran and Oman reaching a framework to functionalise the Strait of Hormuz.
The September futures were quoted at $86.40 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.17 per cent
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets reversed early gains to trade on a mixed note. Earlier, markets gained on optimism following Nvidia Corp’s bullish sales outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.13 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.37 per cent.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures rise following Nvidia Corp's bullish earning outlook
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced as investors cheered Nvidia Corp's bullish earning outlook. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures rose 0.47 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the US share indices declined on concern about the possibility of a rate hike this calendar year after a US inflation gauge remained above the US Federal Reserve’s target rate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.21 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent lower.
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.