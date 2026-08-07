Stock Market Close: Sensex declines 456 pts, Nifty at 24,571 as West Asia tension weighs
Sensex Today | Stock Market Highlights, Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap rose 0.22 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.05 per cent
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Sensex Today | Stock Market Highlights, Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap rose 0.22 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.05 per cent
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Topics :MarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsBrent oilUS-Iran tensionsQ1 resultsSME IPOsIPOsstock market tradingstock marketsGlobal stock marketsMARKET WRAP
First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 8:01 AM IST