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Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Close: Sensex declines 456 pts, Nifty at 24,571 as West Asia tension weighs
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Stock Market Close: Sensex declines 456 pts, Nifty at 24,571 as West Asia tension weighs

Sensex Today | Stock Market Highlights, Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap rose 0.22 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.05 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market
Stock Market Highlights: the NIfty50 and the Sensex fell sharply as banks and financial shares weighed. Traders assessed quarter performance of State Bank of India, Godrej Consumer Products, and other companies.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:08 PM IST
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3:50 PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Earnings from several industry bellwethers have been in line'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market sentiment remains measured as the absence of a definitive geopolitical resolution in the Middle East continues to keep crude oil prices volatile. Meanwhile, gold has strengthened on renewed safe-haven demand and a softer US dollar, with investors closely tracking the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data for further clarity on the Fed's policy trajectory. Domestically, earnings from several industry bellwethers have been in line with or ahead of expectations, providing a constructive backdrop for sector-specific optimism and investment opportunities. Notably, SBI's strong performance, underpinned by healthy credit growth, improving asset quality and resilient margins, has reinforced confidence in the banking and PSU banking segments, offering an important pillar of support to the broader market outlook

View by: Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments

3:48 PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: '24,750-24,780 zone will remain a crucial hurdle for the Nifty'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Going forward, the 24,750-24,780 zone will remain a crucial hurdle for the Nifty. A sustained breakout above 24,780 could pave the way for a further upmove towards 24,900, followed by the 25,050 level. On the downside, the 24,500-24,480 zone is expected to provide immediate support.

View by: Sudeep Shah, head, technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.

3:40 PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices end mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices on the NSE settled mixed on Friday, with Nity Auto and IT as top gainers 

3:37 PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs end mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.22 per cent higher and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices settled 0.05 per cent lower

3:35 PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close.

3:35 PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles at 24,570.65

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 24,570.65, lower by 65.35 points or 0.27 per cent

3:34 PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex fell 456 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex fell 455.55 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 78,499.17.

3:19 PM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty decline as closing auction session begins

Stock Market LIVE: In the closing auction session (CAS), the Sensex fell 464 points or 0.59 per cent to 78,491.26 and the Nifty50 was down 79 points or 0.32 per cent at 24,557.00.
 

3:10 PM

Stock Market LIVE: Hindalco Industries' Q1 net profit surges over 75% Y-o-Y

Stock Market LIVE: Hindalco Industries reported that their consolidated net profit surged 75.15 per cent on year to ₹7,013 crore in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27) from ₹4,004 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

3:00 PM

Stock Market LIVE: 3 PM market update

Stock Market LIVE: As of 3:00 PM, the Nifty50 was down 94.10 points or 0.38 per cent at 24,541.90 and the Sensex fell 520 points or 0.66 per cent to 78,434.89.
 

2:51 PM

Stock Market LIVE: SBI leads gains in Nifty PSU Bank

Stock Market LIVE: State Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Bank of India were the top gainers in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Nifty PSU Bank Heatmap 

 


2:43 PM

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Technologies share price hits 52-week high; Honda Motor to outsource vehicle platform

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Technologies share price hit a 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as the company became the first Indian IT company who is entrusted to build a vehicle platform for Japanese carmaker, Honda Motor. Read more.

2:30 PM

Stock Market LIVE; SBI shares advance over 3% following Q1 result

Stock Market LIVE: State-run lender's shares experiences buying momentum following 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their Q1 net profit. State Bank of India share price rose 3.5 per cent to ₹1,123 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Read more.

2:20 PM

Stock Market LIVE: Most financial services shares decline

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company were the top losers in the Nifty Financial Services index. 

Nifty Financial Services Heatmap 

 


2:10 PM

Stock Market LIVE: Household appliances shares decline up to 6%

Stock Market LIVE: Household appliances shares declined up to 6 per cent in Friday's session following weak quarter performance from several companies in the space. More details.
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Topics :MarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsBrent oilUS-Iran tensionsQ1 resultsSME IPOsIPOsstock market tradingstock marketsGlobal stock marketsMARKET WRAP

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 8:01 AM IST