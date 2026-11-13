Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; most Asian markets rise as tech shares rebound

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Nov 13, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may decline at open as global technology shares advanced and oil prices steadied. The futures were quoted at 25,253, down 61 points.

Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in technology shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8 per cent and 2.09 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.36 per cent and 0.35 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.39 per cent higher.

Brent crude were steady in the Asia session following gains in the previous session after US President Donald Trump said that Washington may forego a deal with Iran. The January futures were quoted at $91.93 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.77 per cent.

Gold and silver futures rose 0.74 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively.