Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; most Asian markets rise as tech shares rebound

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Nov 13, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may decline at open as global technology shares advanced and oil prices steadied. The futures were quoted at 25,253, down 61 points.
Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in technology shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8 per cent and 2.09 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.36 per cent and 0.35 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.39 per cent higher.
Brent crude were steady in the Asia session following gains in the previous session after US President Donald Trump said that Washington may forego a deal with Iran. The January futures were quoted at $91.93 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.77 per cent.
Gold and silver futures rose 0.74 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude steady in Asia session
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude were steady in the Asia session following gains in the previous session after US President Donald Trump said that Washington may forego a deal with Iran. The January futures were quoted at $91.93 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.77 per cent.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asian markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in technology shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8 per cent and 2.09 per cent, respectively.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Yield on 10-year US treasury note steady
Stock Market LIVE: After jumping 12 basis points in the previous session, the yield on the benchmark US 10-year treasury note was at 5.13 per cent on Friday morning. In the previous session, it rose as traders priced in a 100 per cent chance of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in the December meeting.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in the Asia session as traders returned to technology shares. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.15 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.36 per cent and 0.35 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.39 per cent higher.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
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