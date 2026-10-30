Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets tumble on tech shares selloff

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 30, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index amid a decline in global technology shares following disappointing earnings reports from Wall Street giants. The futures were quoted at 22,988, down 60 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street after Alphabet Inc and Intel reported lower-than-expected earnings. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.92 per cent and 5.47 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 0.25 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.38 per cent down.

Brent crude prices gained over 2 per cent in the Asia session on the prospect of further military action from the US against Iran. The December futures were quoted at 113.28, up 2.24 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.36 per cent and 1.5 per cent lower, respectively.

Q2 Results Today

Aditya Birla Capital, Affle 3i, Ajanta Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Delhivery, Dixon Technologies, GAIL, GMDC, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Oil, LIC Housing Finance, Max Healthcare, NTPC Green, PB Fintech, Reliance Industries, SJVN, Sun Pharma, Varun Beverages, Zee Entertainment will release their Q2FY27 results.

IPO Today

M.K.Sons Fine Jewels and Ajwa Projects IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.