Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; TCS in focus post Q1 result; Kospi jumps 5%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, July 10, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points higher, tracking positive global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,113, up 114 points.
Most Asian markets advanced on Friday morning as global equities advanced on support from a rally in chip and artificial intelligence shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.27 per cent and 4.2 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.27 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.3 per cent higher.
Crude oil prices cooled on Friday on signs of a possible diplomatic negotiation between the US and Iran amid the recent exchange of strikes. The July future contract was trading flat at $76.30 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Both gold and silver futures were trading 0.3 per cent down.
Devson Catalyst and Happy Steels IPOs will enter the second day of subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹42.32 crore and ₹25 crore.
Kusumgar IPO will enter the final day of subscription on Thursday. The company is seeking to raise ₹650 crore from the primary market. The IPO consists only of an offer for sale (OFS).
7:57 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Asian shares advance on chip-stocks rally
Asia Markets LIVE: Asian markets advanced on Friday morning as global equities advanced on support from a rally in chip and artificial intelligence shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.27 per cent and 4.2 per cent higher, respectively.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline post overnight rally on Wall Street
Stock Market LIVE: US treasury yields were steady following a decline in the previous session as traders thought the recent strike exchange in West Asia might not escalate and disrupt energy supplies.
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was trading at 4.54 per cent, compared to Thursday’s close of 4.55 per cent.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline post overnight rally on Wall Street
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures declined in Asian trade hours as a sign of caution after Wall Street indices rallied overnight on renewed optimism over the chip stocks. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.14 per cent and 0.06 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.27 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.3 per cent higher.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.