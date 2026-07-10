Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; TCS in focus post Q1 result; Kospi jumps 5%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, July 10, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points higher, tracking positive global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,113, up 114 points.

Most Asian markets advanced on Friday morning as global equities advanced on support from a rally in chip and artificial intelligence shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.27 per cent and 4.2 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.27 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.3 per cent higher.

Crude oil prices cooled on Friday on signs of a possible diplomatic negotiation between the US and Iran amid the recent exchange of strikes. The July future contract was trading flat at $76.30 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.