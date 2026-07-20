Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 24,200; Axis Bank drops 5% post Q1 result

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, July 20, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply as traders assessed the rising tension in West Asia. As of 9:19 AM, the Nifty50 was down 0.59 per cent or 142.40 points at 24,191.90, and the Sensex fell 532.35 points or 0.68 per cent to 77,619.10. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.02 per cent and 0.09 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Private Bank declined the most. The Nifty Financial Services and the Nifty Bank also underperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty PSU Bank rose the most.

Brent crude topped the $90-per-barrel level on the Intercontinental Exchange as the US entered the ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets, while reporting a casualty due to the operations.

Further, the US investigators recovered unidentified remains near the site of an Iranian attack in Jordan, which left two US personnel dead earlier.

The July future contract was quoted at $90.23 per barrel, up 2.4 per cent.

Q1 Results Today

Action Construction Equipment, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Bajaj Healthcare, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, D.P. Abhushan, Indo Thai Securities, Indian Overseas Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Mahindra Logistics, Rallis India, SG Mart, Shyam Metalics and Energy, SML Mahindra, Sobha, Swaraj Engines, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Tourism Finance Corporation of India, UltraTech Cement, Karur Vysya Bank, Vimta Labs, Venus Remedies, Dynamic Cables, Aurum Proptech, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure.

IPO Today

Caliber Mining IPO will open for the second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹450 crore.