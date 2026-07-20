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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 24,200; Axis Bank drops 5% post Q1 result

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.02 per cent and 0.09 per cent down, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading lower on Monday as the US and Iran tension weighed. Private bank shares weighed the most. Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade flat

Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices traded flat. The Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.01 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 traded lower by 0.07 per cent. 
 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Private Bank sinks 2.5%

Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty Private Bank index crashed 2.5 per cent. The Nifty Pharma and Metal were up 0.72 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively. 
 

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex top gainers, losers

Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra was the top gainer, up 2.2 per cent, followed by Airtel, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and SBI. 
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty above 24,200

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded at 24,207, down 126.50 points or 0.52 per cent at open. 
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 468 points

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex index traded 468 points or 0.60 per cent lower at 77,683.
 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty settled at 24,190 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled at 24,190, down 144.24 or 0.59 per cent, in the pre-open. 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 964 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex jumped 964 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 78,151 in pre-open.

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty outlook: Buy the dips, says Angel One; prefers PTC Ind, Zydus Life

Stock Market LIVE: Hitesh Rathi of Angel One recommends adopting a buy on dips approach for the Nifty, near key support zones in the benchmark indices. Read more.
 

8:41 AM

Market News LIVE: Trading ideas today: Piramal Pharma, Authum Investment, Vaibhav Global

Market News LIVE: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza has recommended Piramal Pharma, Authum Investment, Vaibhav Global to buy today. Here's why.

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent surpasses $90 as US-Iran conflict fuels fresh oil price rally

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, with Brent surpassing $90 a barrel, as the United States and Iran ​expanded attacks in the West Asia that have curbed ​energy shipments in the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.
 

8:22 AM

GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,318

GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,321, flat. 

8:11 AM

Market News LIVE: Ship ablaze in Strait of Hormuz near coast of Oman, says British military

Market News LIVE: A ship caught fire early Monday in the Strait of Hormuz near the coastline of Oman, the British military said.
 
The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center issued a warning about the fire, saying it was unclear what sparked the blaze. Read more.

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note on Monday morning as oil prices rose after the US and Iran tension escalated, raising concerns about inflation outlook. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.09 per cent, and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.06 per cent.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.4 per cent lower. 
 

7:51 AM

Asia Markets LIVE: Mixed as traders assess US-Iran tension

Asia Markets LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Monday morning as traders assessed the geopolitical tension in West Asia. South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.8 per cent, while Hang Seng rose 1.7 per cent. 

Japan's financial markets are closed for Marin Day.

7:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, July 20, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply as traders assessed the rising tension in West Asia.  As of 9:19 AM, the Nifty50 was down 0.59 per cent or 142.40 points at 24,191.90, and the Sensex fell 532.35 points or 0.68 per cent to 77,619.10.  In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.02 per cent and 0.09 per cent down, respectively.  Sector-wise, the Nifty Private Bank declined the most. The Nifty Financial Services and the Nifty Bank also underperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty PSU Bank rose the most. 
 
Brent crude topped the $90-per-barrel level on the Intercontinental Exchange as the US entered the ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets, while reporting a casualty due to the operations. 
 
Further, the US investigators recovered unidentified remains near the site of an Iranian attack in Jordan, which left two US personnel dead earlier. 
 
The July future contract was quoted at $90.23 per barrel, up 2.4 per cent.
 

Q1 Results Today

 
Action Construction Equipment, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Bajaj Healthcare, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, D.P. Abhushan, Indo Thai Securities, Indian Overseas Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Mahindra Logistics, Rallis India, SG Mart, Shyam Metalics and Energy, SML Mahindra, Sobha, Swaraj Engines, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Tourism Finance Corporation of India, UltraTech Cement, Karur Vysya Bank, Vimta Labs, Venus Remedies, Dynamic Cables, Aurum Proptech, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure.
 

IPO Today

Gulf Lloyds initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹18.19 crore. 
 
Caliber Mining IPO will open for the second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹450 crore.
 
Sotefin Bharat IPO will open for subscription for the final day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹89.76 crore.

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Topics :SensexMARKETS LIVEQ1 resultsMarketsstock marketsUS marketsAsia MarketsStock Market TodayUS-Iran tensionsIPOsSME IPOsNifty 50

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 7:55 AM IST

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