Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts mixed; traders assess FOMC outcome

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 30, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50's performance, was trading lower in early deals as investors assessed the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting. The futures were quoted at 24,269, down 44 points.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders digested earnings reports from big technology firms. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading down 2.3 per cent and 5.19 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.31 per cent.

Overnight, the blue-chip index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 2.19 per cent, recording the worst decline since April, 2025. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 1.5 per cent and 1.74 per cent down, respectively.

Oil prices were trading lower in the Asia session despite rising concern about an escalation in geopolitical tension between the US and Iran. The July futures were quoted at $89.70 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.15 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were up 1.2 per cent and 1.17 per cent, respectively. The precious metal gained as the dollar index declined after the US FOMC kept rates steady at the current target range of 3.5–3.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chair Kevin Warsh said that his focus will remain on bringing inflation down to the target range, which the US central bank has failed to do for the last five years.

Q1 Results Today

Aarti Industries, Archean Chemical Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alivus Life Sciences, Apollo Pipes, AWL Agri Business, Bajaj Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Data Patterns (India), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Exide Industries, Gillette India, Go Fashion (India), Honda India Power Products, Hyundai Motor India, ICRA, Indegene, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), JBM Auto, LIC Housing Finance, LT Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Global Health, Mahanagar Gas, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, National Securities Depository, Nucleus Software Exports, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pricol, PSP Projects, Quick Heal Technologies, RailTel Corporation of India, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Swiggy, Tata Steel, Transport Corporation of India,Thermax, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta, Westlife Foodworld

IPO Today

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The company aims to raise ₹9,275.22 crore from the primary market.