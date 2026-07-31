Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Kospi surges record 15% tracking AI rally

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, July 31, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the benchmark Nifty50 index as global technology shares surged. The futures were quoted at 24,447, up 89 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi jumped by a whopping 15 per cent, as chip heavyweight SK Hynix and Samsung shares soared 25 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. The index was up 13.63 per cent in early deals.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 100 were up 5.35 per cent and 1.83 per cent, respectively.

Amazon and Microsoft reported stellar quarterly performance, which led to sharp gains in Wall Street indices. The Dow Jones Industrial and the S&P 500 ended 1.19 per cent and 1.66 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.78 per cent higher.

Oil prices extended losses as a proposal of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition to strengthen defence co-operation in the Red Sea eased worries of further supply disruption from the region. The July future contract was quoted at $88.18 per barrel, down 0.95 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were down 0.22 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

Aadhar Housing Finance, Aarti Drugs, ABB India, Aditya Birla Capital, Aether Industries, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Blue Dart Express, Bluspring Enterprises, Century Plyboards (India), Corona Remedies, Dixon Technologies (India), GAIL (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Oil Corporation, ITC, Jagran Prakashan

Jindal Worldwide, Kajaria Ceramics, Kesoram Industries

Kirloskar Brothers, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Maruti Suzuki India

National Aluminium Company, Sanghvi Movers, Sasken Technologies

Shree Cement, SJVN, Strides Pharma Science, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Voltamp Transformers, Xpro India

IPO Today

Dhaval Packaging and Oneindig Technologies IPOs will also enter the second day of subscription on Thursday.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO will open for subscription for the final day. The company aims to raise ₹9,275.22 crore from the primary market.