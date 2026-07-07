Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; most Asia markets fall; Samsung slumps 7%

GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,535, up 51 points.
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran missiles reportedly hit 2 ships in Strait of Hormuz, testing US talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, Axios reported, testing a late-June deal with the US to halt attacks as the two sides work toward a peace agreement. Read more.
8:14 AM
Market News LIVE: Oil prices edge higher as focus shifts to supply recovery and demand
Market News LIVE: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, but gains were limited as traders looked beyond easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and turned their attention to supply increases and demand prospects. Read more.
8:04 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets decline
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets were trading lower, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the loss. The Kospi was down 5 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 255 fell 0.93 per cent.
Samsung Electronics' share price tumbled 7 per cent despite the company posting a record preliminary operating profit of 89.4 trillion won.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most US stock futures decline after Dow Jones end at record high
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures decline in early trade after the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at record high. The Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 futures were down 0.53 per cent and 0.07 per cent down. The Dow Jones futures was up 0.1 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial settled 0.29 per cent higher at a record closing of 53,055.91. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.72 per cent and 1.12 per cent higher, respectively.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.