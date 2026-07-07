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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; most Asia markets fall; Samsung slumps 7%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for the Nifty50 index. Most Asian markets were trading lower on concerns over technology stocks valuations

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected open on a positive note. Most Asian markets logged losses in early trade.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 8:34 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, July 7, 2026:  The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for the Nifty50 amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,586, up 102 points. 
 
Most Asian markets were trading lower, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the loss. The Kospi was down 5 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 255 fell 0.93 per cent.
 
Samsung Electronics' share price tumbled 7 per cent despite the company posting a record preliminary operating profit of 89.4 trillion won. 
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial settled 0.29 per cent higher at a record closing of 53,055.91. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.72 per cent and 1.12 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Oil prices were trading higher as investors focus on supply recovery and demand. The July future contract was quoted at $72.33 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 
Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.32 per cent and 0.63 per cent lower, respectively. 

IPO Today

 
IC Electricals initial public offer will enter the final day of its subscription on Monday. It’s a book-built issue worth ₹47.91 crore. 
 

8:34 AM

GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,535

GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,535, up 51 points.

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran missiles reportedly hit 2 ships in Strait of Hormuz, testing US talks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, Axios reported, testing a late-June deal with the US to halt attacks as the two sides work toward a peace agreement. Read more. 
 

8:14 AM

Market News LIVE: Oil prices edge higher as focus shifts to supply recovery and demand

Market News LIVE: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, but gains were limited as traders looked beyond easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and turned ​their attention to supply increases and demand prospects. Read more.
 

8:04 AM

Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets decline

Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets were trading lower, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the loss. The Kospi was down 5 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 255 fell 0.93 per cent.
 
Samsung Electronics' share price tumbled 7 per cent despite the company posting a record preliminary operating profit of 89.4 trillion won. 

7:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Most US stock futures decline after Dow Jones end at record high

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures decline in early trade after the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at record high. The Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 futures were down 0.53 per cent and 0.07 per cent down. The Dow Jones futures was up 0.1 per cent. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial settled 0.29 per cent higher at a record closing of 53,055.91. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.72 per cent and 1.12 per cent higher, respectively.  

7:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
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Topics :SensexMARKETS LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsGift NiftyNifty 50stock market tradingstock marketsIPOs

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

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