Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets advance; US-Iran tension in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 9, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,988.50, up 78 points.
Asian markets were trading higher as chip stocks advanced while traders assessed the renewed tension between the US and Iran. South Korea’s Kospi was up 2.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.37 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.09 per cent and 0.28 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.2 per cent higher.
Crude oil prices extended gains as the US launched strikes at Iran for a second straight day, which jeopardised the supply outlook from the crucial route, the Strait of Hormuz. The July future contract was quoted at $78.73 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.02 per cent and 0.08 per cent down, respectively.
Devson Catalyst and Happy Steels IPOs will open for subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹42.32 crore and ₹25 crore.
Kusumgar IPO will enter the second day of subscription on Thursday. The company is seeking to raise ₹650 crore from the primary market. The IPO consists only of an offer for sale (OFS).
7:54 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets advance
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets were trading higher as technology stocks rebounded. South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 were up 1.74 per cent and 2.23 per cent, respectively.
7:44 AM
Stock Markets LIVE: US stock futures advance as chip stocks support amid US-Iran tension
Stock Markets LIVE: The US stock futures were trading higher on Thursday morning during Asian trade hours as chip stocks rebounded. Trades continued to monitor the situation in West Asia. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.1 per cent and 0.08 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.09 per cent and 0.28 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.2 per cent higher.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.