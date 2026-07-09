Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets advance; US-Iran tension in focus

ensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 9, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,988.50, up 78 points.

Asian markets were trading higher as chip stocks advanced while traders assessed the renewed tension between the US and Iran. South Korea’s Kospi was up 2.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.37 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.09 per cent and 0.28 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.2 per cent higher.

Crude oil prices extended gains as the US launched strikes at Iran for a second straight day, which jeopardised the supply outlook from the crucial route, the Strait of Hormuz. The July future contract was quoted at $78.73 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.