Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open on uncertainty over US-Iran deal; Kospi at new high

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 1, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly negative open for the Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues, as traders await clarity about the US-Iran trade deal in near term. The futures were quoted at 23,714.50, down 39 points.
Aureate Tradde IPO will open for subscription on the second day. The company is aiming to raise ₹27.29 crore from the primary market. The issue is ₹70 per share, while the lot size is set at 2,000 shares.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,749
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,749, flat as of 8:23 AM.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump sends back Iran deal text with changes, seeks stricter nuclear terms
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Days after declaring a proposed agreement with Tehran "largely finalised", US President Donald Trump has reportedly returned the draft text for extensive modifications, extending the diplomatic process and injecting fresh ambiguity into efforts aimed at halting the confrontation. Read more.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices climb over 2% as Israel intensifies operations in Lebanon
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent in early trading on Monday after Israel ordered troops to move further into Lebanon in the battle with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks count on AI boom despite West Asia crisis, rising oil prices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian share markets firmed on Monday as the boom in all things AI continued to drive demand, offsetting a lack of progress in Gulf peace talks that challenged optimism on a re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifted oil prices. Read more.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi hits new high; Asia markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi scaled a fresh high, mirroring similar moves of its Wall Street peers last Friday. The index was up 3.87 per cent.
Other markets in the region were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.96 per cent, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was down 0.13 per cent.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rise; US-Iran peace talks, payroll data in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures advanced in early trade on Monday morning as traders assessed the probability of the US-Iran peace in the near term, and await the US non-farm payroll data due this week.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.72 per cent and 0.22 per cent higher, respectively. The Nadaq Composite ended 0.20 per cent up.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.