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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia mkts mixed as traders await US Fed decision

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty50 and the Sensex may open slightly higher. Global equities were mixed as traders await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 8:50 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, June 17, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading slightly higher in the early trade. The futures were quoted at 24,025.50, up 26 points. 
 
Investors around the world exercised caution as they await the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision, scheduled to be released later today. The rate-setting panel is expected to hold the federal fund target rate steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent. 
 
Policymakers’ commentary on inflation and the growth trajectory will be closely monitored to gain insight into the world’s largest economy amid the repercussions of the recent geopolitical conflict.
 
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.69 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.29 per cent. 
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh high and settled at a new closing high. The index finished Tuesday’s session 0.64 per cent or 328.64 points higher at 51,999.67. 
 
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.57 per cent and 1.15 per cent lower, respectively. 
 
Brent crude fell to a three-month low as the supply outlook improved, following the US-Iran peace agreement, which ended the conflict in West Asia, making way for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The June future contract was quoted at $79.25 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.37 per cent. 
 
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.77 per cent higher, respectively. 

IPO Today

 
Four SME initial public offers are opening for subscription on Wednesday. These are Leapfrog Engineering, Liotech Industries, Diksha Polymers, and Clay Craft. 
 
Out of the four, Diksha Polymers and Clay Craft consist entirely of fresh issues worth ₹17.90 crore and ₹0.54 crore.
 

8:50 AM

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Stock Market LIVE: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,51,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

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8:21 AM

GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,005

GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,005, flat. 

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8:08 AM

Stock Market News LIVE: Oil slides on Iran supply prospects as traders wait on Fed chief Warsh

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8:03 AM

Market News LIVE: Jio set to file draft ‌papers for its $4 billion IPO within days: Report

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7:55 AM

Stock Market News LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed before US FOMC decision

Stock Market News LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.69 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.29 per cent. 

Investors around the world exercised caution as they await the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision, scheduled to be released later today. The rate-setting panel is expected to hold the federal fund target rate steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent. 
 
Policymakers’ commentary on inflation and the growth trajectory will be closely monitored to gain insight into the world’s largest economy amid the repercussions of the recent geopolitical conflict.
 

7:50 AM

India Market News LIVE: US stock futures rise

India Market News LIVE: The US stock futures rose as traders await the signing of the peace agreement between the US and Iran, later this week. The US Federal Reserve policy meeting is also eyed. 
 
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.23 per cent and 0.12 per cent higher, respectively. 

7:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsGift NiftyNifty50Brent crudeUSIranUS Federal ReserveKajaria CeramicsInfosys stock marketsIPOs

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

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