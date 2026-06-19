Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; IT shares in focus; Kospi & Nikkei 225 hit new highs

Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 19, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the Nifty50 index amid positive global cues as traders anticipate route in IT stocks. The futures were quoted at 24,010, down 183 points.
On the domestic front, investors expect IT stocks to witness selling pressure in Friday’s session as softer revenue guidance from Accenture muddies the sector’s growth outlook. The American depository receipts (ADRs) of Infosys and Wipro declined 9.7 per cent and 3.63 per cent, respectively, on Wall Street.
On the external front, in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 were trading 2.7 and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively, after scaling fresh highs.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.14 per cent and 1.08 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.91 per cent higher.
Brent crude continued to decline as the US and Iran signed the peace agreement
, which led to the lifting of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The June future contract was trading 0.41 per cent down at $79.52 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 1.01 per cent and 1.89 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹882.67 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale.
Riyaasat Lifestyle and Avience Biomedicals IPOs will enter their second day of subscription. The two book-built issues consist entirely of fresh equities worth ₹30.77 crore and ₹30.24 crore, respectively.
Four SME IPOs will enter their final day of subscription. These are Leapfrog Engineering, Liotech Industries, Diksha Polymers, and Clay Craft.
Out of the four, Diksha Polymers and Clay Craft consist entirely of fresh issues worth ₹17.90 crore and ₹0.54 crore.