Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; IT shares in focus; Kospi & Nikkei 225 hit new highs

Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 19, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the Nifty50 index amid positive global cues as traders anticipate route in IT stocks. The futures were quoted at 24,010, down 183 points.

On the domestic front, investors expect IT stocks to witness selling pressure in Friday’s session as softer revenue guidance from Accenture muddies the sector’s growth outlook. The American depository receipts (ADRs) of Infosys and Wipro declined 9.7 per cent and 3.63 per cent, respectively, on Wall Street.

On the external front, in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 were trading 2.7 and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively, after scaling fresh highs.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.14 per cent and 1.08 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.91 per cent higher.

Brent crude continued to decline as the US and Iran signed the peace agreement , which led to the lifting of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The June future contract was trading 0.41 per cent down at $79.52 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.