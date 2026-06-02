Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down nearly 200 pts; Asia mkts fall on uncertainty over US-Iran deal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 2, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points down in early trade. The futures were quoted at 23,276, down 172 points.

Iran said that they will stop the ongoing negotiation with the US and completely block the Strait of Hormuz because of the ongoing ceasefire violation between Israel and Lebanon. Tehran also said that no negotiation will take place until Israel withdraws from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he did not care whether the negotiations with Tehran were over, and that it had started to get boring, according to news reports.

Most Asian markets decline as traders see no respite for West Asia tension in sight yet. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi fell 1.63 per cent and 2.48 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.09 per cent and 0.26 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.42 per cent.

Brent crude erased gains from the previous session on Tuesday morning, while traders assessed the tension between the US and Iran amid signs of disrupted negotiations. The June future contract was quoted at $94.46 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.55 per cent.