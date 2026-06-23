Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat at pre-open, Nifty tests 24,000; Most Asia mkts fall

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 23, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex fell slightly amid a decline in global equities due to a sell-off in technology stocks.
Most Asian markets fell in early trade on Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.48 per cent and 2.5 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.37 per cent and 1.32 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.29 per cent higher.
Brent crude prices rebounded on Tuesday morning, trading at $78.11 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. The price of the commodity fell overnight after the US issued a 60-day licence authorising the production, sale, and delivery of Iranian oil.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.73 per cent and 2.38 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions' initial public offering will enter its final day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹882.67 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 settles at 24,071
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled the pre-open session at 24,071, down 31.60 points, or 0.13 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 8 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex index slipped 8 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 77,086.05 in the pre-open.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 3 paise weaker at 94.71 against the US dollar, compared to Monday's close of 94.68 a dollar.
8:48 AM
Market News LIVE: India's biggest equity fund makes contrarian bet on IT stocks amid AI fears
Market News LIVE: India’s largest actively managed equity fund is betting against investor fears over artificial intelligence’s impact on the outsourcing industry as it snaps up the nation’s beaten-down IT stocks. Read more.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Geojit recommends Viyash, Samhi, Engineers India
Stock Market LIVE: Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments sees up to 11% upside in Viyash Scientific, Samhi Hotels and Engineers India based on the chart set-up. Read more.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEL, IREDA, JSW Infra, Vi, Vedanta Aluminium & more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharat Electronics, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), JSW Infrastructure, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta Aluminium, Craftsman Automation, Delhivery, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank and more will be in focus today. Here's why.
8:24 AM
GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,121
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,121, flat.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares slip as markets reprice Fed expectations, oil prices gain
Stock Market LIVE: Asian stocks mostly eased and oil prices regained strength early on Tuesday after the US waived sanctions on Iran, while traders grappled with rising expectations the Federal Reserve may take more aggressive action to tackle inflation later this year. Read more.
8:07 AM
Market News LIVE: Oil prices rebound after selloff, awaits progress on Strait of Hormuz flows
Market News LIVE: Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp fall the previous session supported by tempered optimism over US-Iran peace talks, while investors awaited clearer signs of progress in restoring crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Pentagon seeks $80 billion from Congress to cover mounting Iran war costs
Stock Market LIVE: The Pentagon has told senators it needs roughly $80 billion, mostly to cover the cost of the US war against Iran, adding to what is already a sizable military spending boost being sought by President Donald Trump. Read more.
7:53 AM
Stock Market News: Top US auto regulator opens special probe after Tesla slams into Texas home
Stock Market News: The top US auto regulator opened an investigation Monday after a Tesla using an automated driving feature slammed into a Texas home at high speed and killed a 76-year-old woman standing inside. Read more.
7:46 AM
Market News LIVE: Most Asia-Pacific stocks decline
Market News LIVE: Most Asian markets fell in early trade on Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.48 per cent and 2.5 per cent down, respectively.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures mixed
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning after US indices declined due to a sell off in technology stocks as SpaceX and Alphabet weighed. The S&P 500 futures were down 0.12 per cent, and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.06 per cent.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.