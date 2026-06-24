Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower open; IT shares in focus; Kospi rises post global rout
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower open; IT shares in focus; Kospi rises post global rout

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 24: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 index with a positive bias. South Korea's Kospi rebounded as chip stocks recovered

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market live, sensex today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open on a negative note on Wednesday. South Korea's Kospi recovered as technology stocks advanced.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 8:42 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, June 24, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative open for the Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,792.5, down 58 points. 
 
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading on a mixed note in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.54 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.55 per cent.   South Korea’s Kospi rebounded after a global rout in technology stocks, with heavyweight semiconductor shares advancing. The index was up 2.77 per cent. 
 
Overnight, US stocks slumped due to sharp losses in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 1.44 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.21 per cent down. 
 
Brent crude continued to decline on Wednesday as traders expected smooth supply from the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz. The June future contract was quoted at $76.85 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.3 per cent.  
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.09 per cent and 0.6 per cent down, respectively.

IPO Today

 
CSM Technologies' initial public offering will open for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹145.78 crore, which entirely consists of fresh issues. 
 
Similarly, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPOs will also open for subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹27.53 crore and ₹94.51 crore, respectively.
 
Meanwhile, Advit Jewels and Waterways Leisure Tourism IPOs will enter their second day of subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹165.16 crore and ₹585 crore.
 

8:42 AM

Stock Market News LIVE: Bajaj Auto hit by ransomware attack, precautionary measures taken

Stock Market News LIVE: India's Bajaj ​Auto on Tuesday ​said a ‌ransomware attack earlier in the day impacted the automaker and its unit ‌Bajaj Auto Technology's systems. Read more. 
 

8:36 AM

India Market News LIVE: IRFC, Yes Bank, Ola, NLC India, Bajaj Auto, Infosys shares in focus

India Market News LIVE: Indian Rail Finance Corp, Yes Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, NLC India, Bajaj Auto, Infosys shares were in focus on Wednesday. Here's why.

8:26 AM

GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,793

GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,792.5, down 58 points. 

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Senate approves war powers resolution in rebuke to Trump over Iran war

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Senate for the first time approved a war powers resolution Tuesday seeking to block US military action against Iran, as lawmakers warily watch President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve a conflict that the administration launched on its own and now needs Congress to fund. Read more.  

8:09 AM

Market News LIVE: US Senate approves war powers resolution in rebuke to Trump over Iran war

Market News LIVE: The Senate for the first time approved a war powers resolution Tuesday seeking to block US military action against Iran, as lawmakers warily watch President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve a conflict that the administration launched on its own and now needs Congress to fund. Read more. 

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump admin touts Iran deal as payday for US farmers, Tehran denies it

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance say their interim deal to end the war with Iran will deliver a financial windfall to American farmers. Read more. 
 

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets mixed; Kospi rebounds as chip stocks lead

Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading on a mixed note in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.54 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.55 per cent. 
 
South Korea’s Kospi rebounded after a global rout in technology stocks, with heavyweight semiconductor shares advancing. The index was up 2.77 per cent. Read more.

7:49 AM

Market News LIVE: US stock futures rise as global tech stocks recover

Market News LIVE: US stock futures rose in the Asian trading session as global technology stocks recovered. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were up 0.19 per cent and 0.1 per cent higher, respectively.

7:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsIndian equity marketsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsGift NiftySME IPOsIPOsNifty50Nifty ITBrent crude oil

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News