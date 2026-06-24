Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower open; IT shares in focus; Kospi rises post global rout

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, June 24, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative open for the Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,792.5, down 58 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading on a mixed note in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.54 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.55 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rebounded after a global rout in technology stocks, with heavyweight semiconductor shares advancing. The index was up 2.77 per cent.

Overnight, US stocks slumped due to sharp losses in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 1.44 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.21 per cent down.

Brent crude continued to decline on Wednesday as traders expected smooth supply from the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz . The June future contract was quoted at $76.85 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.3 per cent.