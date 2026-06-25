Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Asia mkts gain; US futures up on Micron's outlook

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, June 25, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open on Thursday amid a surge in Asian stocks. The futures were quoted at 24,122.50, up 70 points.
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher after Micron, an US-based semiconductor company, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and guided to higher revenue in the current quarter. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.37 per cent and 4.89 per cent higher, respectively.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures were trading 1.68 per cent and 0.48 per cent higher, respectively, in the Asian trade session.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 ended 0.43 per cent and 0.10 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.35 per cent higher.
Brent crude prices extended their decline as the near-term supply outlook looked bright, with tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The June futures contract was quoted at $72.68 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.44 per cent.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 0.24 per cent and 1.63 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Crazy Snacks’ initial public offer will open for subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹31.47 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale.
CSM Technologies' IPO will enter its second day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹145.78 crore, which entirely consists of fresh issues. The IPO will conclude on June 29.
Similarly, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPOs will also enter the second day of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹27.53 crore and ₹94.51 crore, respectively.
Meanwhile, Advit Jewels and Waterways Leisure Tourism IPOs will enter their final day of subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹165.16 crore and ₹585 crore.