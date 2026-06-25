Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Asia mkts gain; US futures up on Micron's outlook

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, June 25, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open on Thursday amid a surge in Asian stocks. The futures were quoted at 24,122.50, up 70 points.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher after Micron, an US-based semiconductor company, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and guided to higher revenue in the current quarter. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.37 per cent and 4.89 per cent higher, respectively.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures were trading 1.68 per cent and 0.48 per cent higher, respectively, in the Asian trade session.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 ended 0.43 per cent and 0.10 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.35 per cent higher.

Brent crude prices extended their decline as the near-term supply outlook looked bright, with tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The June futures contract was quoted at $72.68 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.44 per cent.