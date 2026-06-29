Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Most Asia mkts fall on renewed US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 29, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50 ’s performance, was trading slightly lower, tracking negative global cues amid renewed geopolitical tension. The futures were quoted at 24,086, down 16 points.

Most Asian markets were trading lower in the early trade as the US attacked Iranian military targets over the weekend, escalating tension in West Asia. President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iran as he accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire agreement.

The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.75 per cent and 1.14 per cent down, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 0.05 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.24 per cent down.