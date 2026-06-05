Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty above 23,450 at pre-open; RBI rate decision eyed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, June 5, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as traders await the outcomes of the At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as traders await the outcomes of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting

The central bank is largely expected to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent. Investors will be assessing Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s speech for fresh cues on inflation and growth trajectory.

On the external front, Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday morning, with South Korea’s Kospi sliding 6 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the CSI 300 were trading 1.82 per cent and 0.23 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.73 per cent and 0.41 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.09 per cent.

Brent Crude’s June future contract was up 0.39 per cent at $95.40 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. Traders remained concerned amid signs of no near-term respite in the West Asia conflict.