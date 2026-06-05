Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty above 23,450 at pre-open; RBI rate decision eyed

The central bank is largely expected to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent. Investors will be assessing Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s speech for fresh cues on inflation and growth trajectory.
On the external front, Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday morning, with South Korea’s Kospi sliding 6 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the CSI 300 were trading 1.82 per cent and 0.23 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.73 per cent and 0.41 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.09 per cent.
Brent Crude’s June future contract was up 0.39 per cent at $95.40 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. Traders remained concerned amid signs of no near-term respite in the West Asia conflict.
The Gold and Silver futures were down 0.63 per cent and 1.26 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Hexagon Nutrition IPO will open for subscription on Friday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹138.87 crores.
Similarly, Genxai Analytics IPO will also open for subscription later today. The company is seeking to raise ₹54.84 crore from the primary market.
CMR Green Technologies IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The company aims to raise ₹630.88 crore from the primary market. The issue price is ₹192 per share, and the lot size for the application is 78 shares.
Vahh Chemicals and UHM Vacation IPOs will enter their second day of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹13.45 crore and ₹36.02 crore, respectively.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 5 paise stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened 5 paise stronger at 95.74 against the US dollar. It settled at 95.79 a dollar on Thursday.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A little-known Indian stock's 530% rally reveals hidden AI winners
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The overarching narrative is that Indian equity markets missed out on the global artificial intelligence boom. But a look under the hood reveals a slew of smaller firms winning from trillions of dollars being spent on AI capacity. Read more.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Dividend stocks: Adani Enterprises, Infosys, 37 others go ex-date next week
Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, INOX India, Tata Chemicals, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Trent, and 30 other companies are likely to remain in focus in the week from Monday, June 8, 2026, to Friday, June 12, 2026, following their dividend announcements for shareholders.Read more.
8:37 AM
India Market News: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,100; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900
India Market News: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900. Read more.
8:26 AM
Market News Today: Stocks to Watch, June 5: Rate sensitives, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Groww
Market News Today: Rate sensitives stocks, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Billionbrains Garage Ventures shares are focus on Friday. Here's why.
8:20 AM
India Market News: GIFT Nifty at 23,556
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,556, up 43 points.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Russia will not interfere in 'delicate' India-China relations, says Putin
Stock Market LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow will not interfere in the "delicate" bilateral relations between India and China, expressing confidence that both New Delhi and Beijing are committed to resolving their long-standing boundary disputes amicably. Read more.
8:05 AM
Stock Market Today: Trump confident of trade deal with India, calls PM Modi a 'good friend'
Stock Market Today: US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good friend and expressed confidence that the United States and India would reach a trade agreement.
"We will get to a deal because I like your prime minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine. We get along great, and we are gonna make a deal," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday.Read more.
7:57 AM
Market News Today: Asia markets decline; Kospi drops 6%
Market News Today: Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday morning, with South Korea’s Kospi sliding 6 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the CSI 300 were trading 1.82 per cent and 0.23 per cent down, respectively.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in the Asian trade session on Friday morning as risk-off sentiment prevailed following a major post-earnings drop in Broadcom. Investors await the non-farm payroll data, scheduled to be release later today. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.41 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US sanctions Cuban Prez Miguel Diaz-Canel, widening pressure on leadership
Stock Market LIVE: The United States has imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, along with his wife and three other individuals, according to a filing from the US Treasury Department. It's the latest Trump administration move to pressure the island's leadership. Read more.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.