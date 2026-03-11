Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade mixed at pre-open; Asia markets rise on lower oil prices

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 as traders continued to assess the evolving situation in West Asia. The futures quoted 24,303, down 90.6 points or 0.37 per cent.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday as oil prices declined significantly from Monday’s peak of $120 per barrel. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading 3.26 per cent and 2.05 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, most US indices closed lower as investors weighed the possibility of an end to the US-Iran war amid new military threats. They also exercised caution ahead of the release of CPI data.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.21 per cent and 0.07 per cent down, respectively.

Brent crude futures declined in Asia session as the International Energy Agency (IEA) proposed the largest ever oil release to mitigate the supply disruption due to the US-Iran conflict. Moreover, US President Donald Trump also pledged protection to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which further eased concern.

Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 3.64 per cent down at $87.83 per barrel.

Gold and silver futures were trading slightly lower on Wednesday.

IPO Today

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT and Apsis Aerocom initial public offers are opening for subscription on Wednesday.

Innovision IPO will enter its second day. The issue was subscribed to 0.02 times on the first day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹322.84 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).

Rajputana Stainless IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The issue was subscribed to 0.42 times on the second day. The tentative listing date is March 16.