Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals Nifty50 may open lower; Asia markets fall; Brent above $100

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that Nifty50 may extend losses due to fears of prolonged conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 13, 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 and Sensex are expected extend losses as fears of geopolitical upset investors.tensions Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 8:20 AM IST
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 will continue its declining streak amid negative global cues, driven by worries over a prolonged conflict between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,584, down 144.50 or 0.61 per cent. 
Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the Strait of Hormuz must remain shut to put extra pressure on enemy forces in his first public statement. 
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading with losses as the possibility of a protracted tension in the Middle East sparked fears of a weak economic outlook. 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.13 per cent and 1.23 per cent down, respectively. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 rose 0.25 per cent.  
Overnight, the US share indices ended lower as risk-off sentiment prevailed. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.52 per cent and 1.56 per cent down, respectively.  Brent crude was trading above $100 per barrel despite paring gains after the US authorised the temporary purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea. 
 
Brent’s May future contract was trading 0.47 per cent down at $100.91 on the Intercontinental Exchange. Earlier, it rose 0.51 per cent to $101.78 per barrel.
 
Gold futures continued to decline as traders fear the war may increase price pressure, which weighed on the US Federal Reserve’s rate outlook. The futures were trading 0.17 per cent down at $5,116.94. 

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT and Apsis Aerocom's initial public offers will enter the final day of subscription on Friday. The issues were subscribed 0.36 times and 15.60 times, respectively, on the second day.  

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ACME Solar, Gravita India, Kalpataru, Raymond Realty and others in focus. Here's why 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,62,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.  
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,690. Read more. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude trades firm above $100

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude was trading above $100 per barrel despite paring gains after the US authorised the temporary purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea. 
 
Brent’s May future contract was trading 0.47 per cent down at $100.91 on the Intercontinental Exchange. Earlier, it rose 0.51 per cent to $101.78 per barrel.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 & South Korea's Kospi fall

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading with losses as the possibility of a protracted tension in the Middle East sparked fears of a weak economic outlook.
 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.13 per cent and 1.23 per cent down, respectively. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 rose 0.25 per cent. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures trade higher in Asia session

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in the Asia session as the US allowed temporary purchase of Russian oil on transit to nullify some effects of supply shortage due to the ongoing war. 

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.37 per cent and 0.42 per cent higher, respectively. 

Overnight, the US share indices ended lower as risk-off sentiment prevailed. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.52 per cent and 1.56 per cent down, respectively. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

