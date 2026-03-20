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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive open; most Asia markets decline, Brent below $110

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: The GIFT Nifty suggested that the Nifty50 index may open higher as oil prices declined

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 20, 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected open higher on Friday. BSE, STOCK MARKETS

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 8:43 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, March 20, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected open higher as suggested by the GIFT Nifty. The futures were quoted at 23,247, up 191 points.
 
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region started to recoup losses as Brent crude prices softened as more nations pledged to assistance ensuring supply from the Middle-east. South Korea’s Kospi and mainland China's Kospi and CSI 300 were trading 0.5 per cent and 0.52 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Overnight, the US stock indices declined as prolonged oil supply disruption spooked investors about the inflation and growth trajectory. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.27 per cent and 0.44 per cent down, respectively. 
 
Brent crude prices declined in the early Asian session as Japan and the leading European nations came forward to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz
 
Brent’s May future contract was trading 2.24 per cent down at $105.37 per barrel. 
 
Gold and silver futures rose 1.77 per cent and 3.7 per cen, respectively. 
 

IPO Today

 
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute’s initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹1,842.12 crore. The IPO will close on March 24. 
 
Similarly, Speciality Medicines IPO will enter its first day of subscription on Friday. The company aims to raise ₹29.14 crore. 
 
Novus Loyalty’s IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The issue was subscribed 1.06 times on the second day. The company seeks to raise ₹60.15 crore through the offer. The IPO will close for subscription on Friday. 

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Vedanta, PFC, 10 others go ex-date next week

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Vedanta, Angel One, Power Finance Corporation, Castrol India, Samvardhana Motherson International, and 7 other companies are likely to remain in the spotlight during the next week’s trading session, from Monday, March 23, 2026, to Friday, March 27, 2026, following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and sub-division (stock-split). Read more. 

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, NTPC, JSW Cement shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, NTPC, JSW Cement shares will be in focus in Friday's session. Here's why. 

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,247

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was at 23,247, up 191 points.

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,59,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,740. Read more. 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futrues were trading higher on Friday morning during Asian trade on softening oil prices. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futrues rose 0.33 per cent, each.

Overnight, the US stock indices declined as prolonged oil supply disruption spooked investors about the inflation and growth trajectory. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.27 per cent and 0.44 per cent down, respectively.

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets in Asia pare losses as Brent crude retreated

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region started to recoup losses as Brent crude prices softened as more nations pledged to assistance ensuring supply from the Middle-east. South Korea’s Kospi and mainland China's Kospi and CSI 300 were trading 0.5 per cent and 0.52 per cent higher, respectively. 

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude falls; More countries join efforts to stabilise supply from Middle East

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude prices declined in the early Asian session as Japan and the leading European nations came forward to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. 
 
Brent’s May future contract was trading 2.61 per cent down at $105.80 per barrel. 

7:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEstock market tradingstock marketsUS marketsAsia MarketsNifty 50US-Iran tensionsBrent crudeGift Nifty

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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