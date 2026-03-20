Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive open; most Asia markets decline, Brent below $110

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, March 20, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected open higher as suggested by the GIFT Nifty. The futures were quoted at 23,247, up 191 points.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region started to recoup losses as Brent crude prices softened as more nations pledged to assistance ensuring supply from the Middle-east. South Korea’s Kospi and mainland China's Kospi and CSI 300 were trading 0.5 per cent and 0.52 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the US stock indices declined as prolonged oil supply disruption spooked investors about the inflation and growth trajectory. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.27 per cent and 0.44 per cent down, respectively.

Brent’s May future contract was trading 2.24 per cent down at $105.37 per barrel.

Gold and silver futures rose 1.77 per cent and 3.7 per cen, respectively.

IPO Today

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute’s initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹1,842.12 crore. The IPO will close on March 24.

Similarly, Speciality Medicines IPO will enter its first day of subscription on Friday. The company aims to raise ₹29.14 crore.

Novus Loyalty’s IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The issue was subscribed 1.06 times on the second day. The company seeks to raise ₹60.15 crore through the offer. The IPO will close for subscription on Friday.