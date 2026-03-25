Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals 230 pts higher open; Asia mkts jump on Iran war de-escalation

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 25, 2026:
The GIFT Nifty
indicated that the Nifty50 may surge at open as US President Donald Trump reiterated that the discussion to put an end to war in the Middle East is on. The futures were quoted at 23,160.50, up 232 points or 1 per cent.
Markets across Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia gained in early trade on Wednesday following Trump’s remark that sparked hopes that hositilies in the Middle East may stop soon. Japan’s Nikkei 225
and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.9 per cent and 3.05 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index ended 0.37 per cent and 0.18 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.84 per cent.
Brent crude fell sharply after The New York Times reported that Washington had sent a 15-point plan to Iran via Pakistan to cease the war. Trump also said that Tehran is keen to reach a peace deal.
In the last three-to-four weeks, the US-Iran war
caused huge swings in the energy prices, and raised concern about growth and inflation outlook.
Brent’s March contract was trading 6.12 per cent down at $98.09 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
However, Iran reiterated that there are no talks going on with the US.
IPO Today
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Powerica, and Sai Parenteral’s initial public offers will enter second day of subscription on Tuesday.
In the SME segment, Vivid Electromech IPO
will open for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹130.54 crore.
Meanwhile, Tipco India Engineering
’s ₹60.6-crore IPO will enter its final day of bidding on Wednesday. The issue was subscribed 0.03 times on the second day.