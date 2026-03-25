Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals 230 pts higher open; Asia mkts jump on Iran war de-escalation

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 25, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may surge at open as US President Donald Trump reiterated that the discussion to put an end to war in the Middle East is on. The futures were quoted at 23,160.50, up 232 points or 1 per cent.

Markets across Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia gained in early trade on Wednesday following Trump’s remark that sparked hopes that hositilies in the Middle East may stop soon. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.9 per cent and 3.05 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index ended 0.37 per cent and 0.18 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.84 per cent.

In the last three-to-four weeks, the Brent’s March contract was trading 6.12 per cent down at $98.09 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. Brent crude fell sharply after The New York Times reported that Washington had sent a 15-point plan to Iran via Pakistan to cease the war. Trump also said that Tehran is keen to reach a peace deal.In the last three-to-four weeks, the US-Iran war caused huge swings in the energy prices, and raised concern about growth and inflation outlook.Brent’s March contract was trading 6.12 per cent down at $98.09 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

However, Iran reiterated that there are no talks going on with the US.

IPO Today

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Powerica, and Sai Parenteral’s initial public offers will enter second day of subscription on Tuesday.

In the SME segment, Vivid Electromech IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹130.54 crore.

Investors can also place their bids for Highness Microelectronics IPO for the second day. On Tuesday, the issue was subscribed 1.35 times.