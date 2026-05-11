Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start; Brent tops $104; Trump rejects Iran's proposal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 11, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50 ’s performance, was trading over 100 points down amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,053.50, down 181 points or 0.75 per cent.

Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively.

Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.05 per cent to a new high of 7,876.6.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.02 per cent and 0.84 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.71 per cent.

Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 3.31 per cent higher at $104.64 per barrel as traders feared that the supply disruption may persist longer than expected.

The Gold futures were down 0.7 per cent, while the Silver futures were up 0.59 per cent.

Q4 results today