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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start; Brent tops $104; Trump rejects Iran's proposal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the Nifty50 index amid heightened tension in West Asia

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open lower on Monday as oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end war.

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 8:47 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 11, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points down amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,053.50, down 181 points or 0.75 per cent. 
 
Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively. 
 
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.05 per cent to a new high of 7,876.6. 
 
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.02 per cent and 0.84 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.71 per cent. 
 
Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 3.31 per cent higher at $104.64 per barrel as traders feared that the supply disruption may persist longer than expected. 
 
The Gold futures were down 0.7 per cent, while the Silver futures were up 0.59 per cent. 
 

Q4 results today

   
Abbott India, Anant Raj, Aurionpro Solutions, Canara Bank, Corona Remedies, D B Corp, Fractal Analytics, G R Infraprojects, Heritage Foods, Indian Hotels Company, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, JSW Energy, JTL Industries, Mold-Tek Packaging, New India Assurance Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Paradeep Phosphates, PVR Inox, Rossell Techsys, Satin Creditcare Network, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Syrma SGS Technology, and UPL will release their fourth-quarter result.  

IPO Today

 
  Simca Advertising’s initial public offer will open for subscription for a second day on Monday. The issue was subscribed 0.65 times. The company is aiming to raise ₹58.04 crore from the primary market.
 

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: UK, France to host nations for talks on mission to escort ships via Hormuz

Stock Market LIVE Updates: More than 40 nations will meet Monday to outline their military contributions to a European-led mission to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz once there’s a stable ceasefire. Read more. 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results: JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, UPL, and 64 more on May 11

Stock Market LIVE Updates: UPL, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, Abbott India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Nuvama Wealth Management, The New India Assurance Company, and Shyam Metallics and Energy, are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26). Read more. 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy, NTPC, BoB, PVR Inox, SCI, IHCL shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy, NTPC, BoB, PVR Inox, Shipping Corporation of India, Indian Hotel Company shares will be in focus on Monday. Here's why.

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Update: 24,044

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,044, down 192 points. 

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's April producer inflation hits 45-month high on energy price shock

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's producer prices surpassed expectations in April to hit a 45-month high, while consumer inflation also accelerated as global energy costs remained elevated, piling more pressure on manufacturers already grappling with weak demand at home. Read more.

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asia markets decline; South Korea's Kospi hits new high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively. 
 
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.05 per cent to a new high of 7,876.6. 

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures decline as Trump rejects Iran’s proposal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined as tensions heightened after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s peace proposal. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.15 per cent and 0.24 per cent down, respectively. 
 
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.02 per cent and 0.84 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.71 per cent. 

7:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsNifty 50Gift NiftyQ4 ResultsUS-Iran tensionsBrent crudeSwiggyIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

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