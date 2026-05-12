Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Brent near $105; Trump says ceasefire on life support

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 12, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend losses at open as traders monitor the situation in West Asia following US President Donald Trump’s comments. The futures were quoted at 23,693, down 176 points.

Trump said that the month-old ceasefire with Iran is on a ‘massive life support’ after the latter submitted an ‘unacceptable’ proposal. The ceasefire remained weak at this point, according to a news report.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders exercised caution amid high oil prices and deepening tension in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.46 per cent higher, respectively.

The Kospi halted its record rally on Tuesday morning. It fell 3.12 per cent.

Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 0.75 per cent higher at $104.99 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the supply disruption at the Strait of Hormuz is expected to persist longer than expected post Trump’s remark.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.15 per cent and 0.88 per cent higher, respectively.

Q4 results today