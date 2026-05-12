Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Brent near $105; Trump says ceasefire on life support

Trump said that the month-old ceasefire with Iran is on a ‘massive life support’ after the latter submitted an ‘unacceptable’ proposal. The ceasefire remained weak at this point, according to a news report.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders exercised caution amid high oil prices and deepening tension in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.46 per cent higher, respectively.
The Kospi halted its record rally on Tuesday morning. It fell 3.12 per cent.
Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 0.75 per cent higher at $104.99 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the supply disruption at the Strait of Hormuz is expected to persist longer than expected post Trump’s remark.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.15 per cent and 0.88 per cent higher, respectively.
Bharat Bijlee, Berger Paints India, Bliss GVS Pharma, Borosil Renewables, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Cohance Lifesciences, Dixon Technologies India, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Elantas Beck India, Ethos, Gopal Snacks, Huhtamaki India, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, INOX India, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Kalpataru, KPR Mill, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Max Financial Services, MTAR Technologies, Nazara Technologies, Neuland Laboratories, NIIT Learning Systems, Novartis India, Park Medi World, Pfizer, Religare Enterprises, Keystone Realtors, Sagility, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, SKF India, Industrial Stove Kraft, Tata Power Company, Texmaco Rail Engineering, Thomas Cook India, Torrent Power, Ventive Hospitality, V Guard Industries, and Vinati Organics will release their fourth quarter results.
IPO Today
Goldline Pharmaceutical's initial public offer will open for subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹11.61 crore. The IPO will conclude on May 15.
Similarly, the RFBL Flexi Pack IPO
will also open for subscription. The ₹35.33-crore book build IPO consists of both fresh issue and offer for sale. It will also close on May 15.
Simca Advertising’s initial public offer will open for subscription for the final day on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed to 0.65 times. The company is aiming to raise ₹58.04 crore from the primary market.