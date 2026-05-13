Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets fall; Trump-Xi meet in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 13, 2026:
The GIFT Nifty
hinted that the benchmark Nifty50
may open slightly positive amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,476, up 51 points.
On the external front, investors await the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled later today, where trade will be discussed.
They also assessed Washington’s harsh stance on Iran post Trump’s fragile ceasefire remark to get further cues about the geopolitical tension in West Asia.
Most Asian markets declined, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street as a higher-than-expected US inflation print roiled risk sentiment amid the West Asia war. The S&P ASX 200 and CSI 300 were trading 0.25 per cent and 0.17 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.50 per cent and 1.20 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.16 per cent and 0.71 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 per cent higher.
Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 0.65 per cent down at $107.07 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 2.02 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Balaji Amines, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DCM Shriram, DLF, eClerx Services, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Interarch Building Solutions, JSW Dulux, Kaynes Technology India, Kirloskar Brothers, LIC Housing Finance, Man Infraconstruction, Metropolis Healthcare, NLC India, Oil India, Onesource Specialty Pharma, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Power Finance Corporation, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Redington, Sagar Cements, Sharda Cropchem, Signatureglobal (India), SKF India, Suven Life Sciences, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Tube Investments of India, Tata Motors, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India will release their fourth-quarter result on Wednesday.
IPO Today
Goldline Pharmaceutical's initial public offering will enter its second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue of ₹11.61 crore.
Similarly, the RFBL Flexi Pack IPO
will also open for subscription for the seconday. The ₹35.33-crore book build IPO consists of both fresh issue and offer for sale.