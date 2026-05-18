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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 750 pts, Nifty tests 23,400; Rupee hits new low of 96.17/$

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.04 per cent and 1.15 per cent down, respectively

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Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply, tracking negative global cues. Oil prices rose which weighed on risk sentiment.

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the Sensex constituents, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank were the top laggards. 

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices were trading in red. Nifty Realty was the top laggard, down by Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Metal, PSU Bank, Realty, and Consumer Durables.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 fell over 1.10 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 1.5 per cent.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 23,400

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 slipped to 23,392 levels, down by 245.40 points or 1.04 per cent.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 800 pts at opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex opened around 74,430.83 levels, down by 807.16 points, or 1.07 per cent.

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle lower in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex rose 424.65 points or 0.56 per cent to 74,813.34 levels. The NSE Nifty50 was at 23,482.20 levels, up by 161.30 points or 0.68 per cent.

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at record low of 96.17 against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened at record low of 96.17 against the US dollar, against the Friday's close of 95.97 a dollar.

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's April growth slows as factory output, retail sales miss forecasts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's economic growth lost steam in April as industrial output and retail sales growth sharply missed expectations, as the Asian powerhouse grappled with higher energy costs from the Iran war and sluggish domestic demand. Read more. 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, SAIL, ITC Hotels, Power Grid, Coal India shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, ITC Hotels, Power Grid Corporation, Coal India shares will be in focus on Monday. Here's why. 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,920; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900. Read more. 

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,539

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,539, down 105 points. 

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil touches 2-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices extended gains on Monday as efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran appeared ​to have stalled, after a nuclear power plant ​in the United Arab Emirates came under attack and as US ‌President Donald Trump is expected to discuss military options on Iran. Read more. 

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares slip as drone attacks in Gulf lift oil prices, bond yields

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia share markets slipped on Monday as fresh drone attacks in the Gulf pushed up oil prices and bond yields, while the AI boom is set to be tested by earnings from tech-diva Nvidia this week. Read the Reuters' report.

7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fall following Trump's fresh warning

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in the Asia session on fear of further worsening of the situation in West Asia after US President Donald Trump issued fresh threat to Iran. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.53 per cent and 0.71 per cent down, respectively. 

Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 1.24 per cent and 1.07 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.54 per cent down. 

7:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 18, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as oil prices increased on renewed tension between the US and Iran.   As of 9:17 AM, the Nifty50 was down 258.55 points or 1.09 per cent down at 23,382.60, and the Sensex fell 855.87 points or 1.14 per cent to 74,382.12.   Power Grid Corporation, Tata Steel, and Titan Company were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.     In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.04 per cent and 1.15 per cent down, respectively.  Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Media underperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT outperformed. 
 
US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the time is ‘ticking fast’ for Iran, and warned that if Tehran does not make a decision soon, nothing will be left. 
 
Brent crude's May future contract was trading 1.78 per cent higher at $111.13 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.56 per cent and 2.61 per cent down, respectively. 
 

Q4 results today

63 Moons Technologies, Afcons Infrastructure, Ajax Engineering, Apollo Micro Systems, Astral, DOMS Industries, Electrosteel Castings, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, GE Vernova T&D India, HLE Glascoat, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Oil Corporation, Jain Resource Recycling, JK Paper, JSW Cement, Ola Electric Mobility, Puravankara, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Seamec, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Strides Pharma Science, Baazar Style Retail, Subros, Timken India, Triveni Turbine, VRL Logistics, and Zydus Wellness will release their fourth-qaurter (Q4FY26) result.  

IPO Today

 
NFP Sampoorna Foods initial public offer will open for subscription on Monday. The company is seeking to raise ₹24.53 crore from the primary markets.
 

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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarketsUS marketsAsia Marketsstock market tradingstock marketsNifty50Brent crudeUS-Iran tensionsBrent crude oil

First Published: May 18 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

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