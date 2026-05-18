Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 750 pts, Nifty tests 23,400; Rupee hits new low of 96.17/$

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 18, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as oil prices increased on renewed tension between the US and Iran. As of 9:17 AM, the Nifty50 was down 258.55 points or 1.09 per cent down at 23,382.60, and the Sensex fell 855.87 points or 1.14 per cent to 74,382.12. Power Grid Corporation, Tata Steel, and Titan Company were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.04 per cent and 1.15 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Media underperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT outperformed.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the time is ‘ticking fast’ for Iran, and warned that if Tehran does not make a decision soon, nothing will be left.

Brent crude's May future contract was trading 1.78 per cent higher at $111.13 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.56 per cent and 2.61 per cent down, respectively.

Q4 results today