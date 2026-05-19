Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 23,600; OMC stocks in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 19, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose, tracking positive global cues.
Trump also said that a deal will be made that will be acceptable to the US and other countries in West Asia and will include no nuclear weapons.
The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were up 0.07 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher, respectively.
Bucking the trend, the Kospi fell 4.08 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.07 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.32 per cent.
Brent crude’s May future contract was 2.11 per cent down at $109.74 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.21 per cent and 0.32 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Anthem Biosciences, ASK Automotive, Automotive Axles, BASF India, Bharat Electronics, Black Buck, BLS International Services, Bluspring Enterprises, Borosil, Bosch Home Comfort India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dhanuka Agritech, Dredging Corporation of India, Dynamatic Technologies, Eureka Forbes, Fine Organic Industries, Godawari Power and Ispat, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hatsun Agro Product, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hindware Home Innovation, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Kirloskar Industries, Karnataka Bank, Mankind Pharma, C.E. Info Systems, Mayur Uniquoters, PG Electroplast, PI Industries, PNC Infratech, Prince Pipes and Fittings, PTC India, RITES, Safari Industries India, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Siyaram Silk Mills, Trident, United Foodbrands, Viyash Scientific, WPIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Zydus Lifesciences will release their fourth-quarter (Q4FY26) result
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IPO Today
NFP Sampoorna Foods’ initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹24.53 crore from the primary markets.
Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹50.15 crore.