Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 23,600; OMC stocks in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 19, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose, tracking positive global cues.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise on Tuesday, marking the second such hike in less than a week, as the unresolved hostilities in West Asia continued to disrupt energy supply from the Strait of Hormuz.

On the external front, most Asian markets were trading higher early Tuesday as US President Donald Trump said that a planned military strike was called off following the requests from other Middle Eastern countries.

Trump also said that a deal will be made that will be acceptable to the US and other countries in West Asia and will include no nuclear weapons.

The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were up 0.07 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher, respectively.

Bucking the trend, the Kospi fell 4.08 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.07 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.32 per cent.

Brent crude’s May future contract was 2.11 per cent down at $109.74 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.21 per cent and 0.32 per cent higher, respectively.

Q4 results today