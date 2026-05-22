Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Most Asian markets gain; US-Iran talks in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 22, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may start the day with marginal gains, tracking mixed global cues as traders focused on the US-Iran diplomatic talks. The futures were quoted at 23,657, up 25 points.
Iran intends to keep its enriched uranium stockpile within the country, which may complicate the negotiation with the US, as Tehran abandoning its nuclear program has been a key aim of President Donald Trump’s military action, according to reports.
Most Asian markets advanced on Friday morning, tracking similar overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.83 per cent after data showed the core inflation in the country rose less than expected.
South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.38 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures settled 0.17 per cent and 0.55 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.09 per cent up.
Brent’s May futures contract rose as concern rose about the US-Iran peace talks
as Tehran clarified its intent to keep its enriched uranium reserve in the country. The futures were quoted at $104.86, up 2.22 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.35 per cent and 0.30 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
Century Plyboards (India), Colgate Palmolive (India), DAM Capital Advisors, Eicher Motors, EIH Associated Hotels, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Electronics Mart India, Hindalco Industries, Indigo Paints, Jubilant Pharmova, Maharashtra Seamless, Minda Corporation, Info Edge (India), The Ramco Cements, Shilpa Medicare, Star Cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TTK Prestige, Unichem Laboratories, NTPC Green Energy, Fortis Healthare, Narayana Hrudayalaya, 3M India, Ircon International, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Max Estates, Greenlam Industries, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Gokaldas Exports, Zota Health Care, TruAlt Bioenergy, H.G. Infra Engineering, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Kolte Patil Developers, Prakash Industries, Marsons, and Morepen Laboratories will release their fourth-quarter result (Q4FY26)
.
IPO Today
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO and Harikanta Overseas IPO will enter their final day of subscription on Thursday.
Bio Medica Laboratories and Autofurnish IPOs will open for subscription for the second day. Both are book-build issues worth ₹52.43 crore and ₹14.60 crore, respectively.
Similarly, Q-Line Biotec IPO will also enter its second day. The company is seeking to raise ₹214.48 crore.