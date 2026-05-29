Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty near 23,900; GMR Airport share price gains 6%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.16 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.23 per cent
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.16 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.23 per cent
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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsUS marketsAsia Marketsstock marketsstock market tradingGift NiftyUS-Iran tensionsBrent crudeQ4 Results
First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:03 AM IST