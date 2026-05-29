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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty near 23,900; GMR Airport share price gains 6%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.16 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.23 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were moving in a narrow range as traders assessed the probability of the US-Iran peace deal. Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:36 AM IST
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10:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most FMCG stocks decline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: United Spirits, ITC, and Britannia Industries were the top losers in the Nifty FMCG index. 

Nifty FMCG Heatmap

 


10:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee rises 5 paise to 95.53/$ on potential US-Iran ceasefire deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee rose 5 paise to 95.53 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, after the US and Iran reached an understanding to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days. Read more. 

10:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results: Asian Paints, IndiGo, Ireda, MMTC and 714 more on May 29

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation), NMDC Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ireda, Ipca Laboratories, BEML, Aegis Logistics, Inox Green Energy Services, Natco Pharma, Olectra Greentech, MMTC Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, JM Financial and Jamna Auto Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Friday. Read more. 

10:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall over 1% on reports of potential US-Iran ceasefire deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil futures fell more than 1 per cent on Friday and were on track for their steepest weekly decline since early April, following ​reports that the US and Iran had agreed to extend ​a ceasefire, though it had yet to be finalised. Read more. 

10:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: As of 10:00 AM, the Nifty50 fell 5.30 points or 0.02 per cent to 23,901.65, and the Sensex rose 53.42 points or 0.07 per cent to 75,921.22.

9:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Coforge, and LTM shares were leading gains in the Nifty IT. 

Nifty IT Heatmap

 


9:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'We're not there yet, but very close': Vance on US, Iran peace deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States and Iran reached an agreement on Thursday to extend their ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, sources told Reuters, though US President Donald Trump has yet to approve it, and Iranian state media said it had not been finalised. Read more. 

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US-Iran draft tentative plan to end conflict: All you need to know

Stock Market LIVE Updates: For weeks, mediators between Iran and the United States have been trying to hammer out a preliminary agreement that might ultimately end the war. Those efforts have been repeatedly foiled as the warring sides have accused each other of stalling or misrepresenting the terms. Read more. 

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vinyas Innovative Technologies incorporates new subsidiary in US

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vinyas Innovative Technologies incorporated a new subsidiary in the US to facilitate facilitate the international business operations, custom engagement, marketing support, business development, and other activities.
 

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most thematic indices gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most thematic indices rose on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Friday.
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 0.29 per cent, and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Friday. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 75,988

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Friday's trading session at 75,988.51, higher by 120.71 points or 0.16 per cent. 
 

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 23,902

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a loss of 5 points or 0.02 per cent at 23,902.15. 
 
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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsUS marketsAsia Marketsstock marketsstock market tradingGift NiftyUS-Iran tensionsBrent crudeQ4 Results

First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:03 AM IST

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