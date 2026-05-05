Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty50 tests 24,000; bank, financial stocks weigh

At the time of writing, the BSE Sensex was trading at 77,117.18 levels, down by 152.22 points or 0.20 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 was quotting at 24,067.40 levels, down by 51.90 points or 0.22 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.11 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, Metal, Pharma, PSU Bank, Realty, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas were trading lower. On the contrary, Nifty FMCG, IT, and Media were trading higher.

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed a negative start on Tuesday amid mixed global market cues.