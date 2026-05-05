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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty50 tests 24,000; bank, financial stocks weigh

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.11 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex fell on renewed hostilities in West Asia

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:37 AM IST
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9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most thematic indices decline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most thematic indices declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 




9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Tuesday.
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 was down 0.22 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 was trading with gains of 0.13 per cent. 
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Tuesday. 
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens near 77,100

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Tuesday's trading session at 77,103.72, lower by 165.68 points or 0.21 per cent. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 24,052

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a loss of 66.70 points or 0.28 per cent at 24,052.60. 
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 166 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex shed 165.68 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 77,103.72 in pre-opening session on Tuesday.
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls 67 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 24,052.60, lower by 66.70 points or 0.28 per cent.
 

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,49,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,64,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.  READ MORE

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view on Nifty50

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Nifty index has been consolidating in the 24,350–23,800 spot zone for the past couple of trading sessions, in line with our anticipation as discussed in our previous posts. Going forward, a breakout on either side of this range will set the floor for the next 400–500 point short-term move in that direction. We suggest traders maintain a levels-based trading approach for the short term; intraday supports are placed around the 23,800 spot levels, while resistance is at 24,250–24,350 spot levels.
 
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down 130 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,076, down 130 points.

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil eases after surge as US bid to reopen Strait of Hormuz calms markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices eased on Tuesday after climbing by as much as 6 per cent in the previous session on signs the US Navy is loosening Iran's closure of ​the key Strait of Hormuz waterway, potentially opening up supply from the ​key Middle East producing area. Read more. 

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran will be 'blown off Earth' if it attacks US ships in Hormuz: Trump

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran will be "blown off the face of the Earth" if they attack US vessels escorting stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.  

7:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading with marginal gains as traders assessed the developments in West Asia. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.11 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.41 per cent and 1.13 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.19 per cent. 

7:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard' live blog for market coverage. 

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 5, 2026: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed a negative start on Tuesday amid mixed global market cues.  
At the time of writing, the BSE Sensex was trading at 77,117.18 levels, down by 152.22 points or 0.20 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 was quotting at 24,067.40 levels, down by 51.90 points or 0.22 per cent. 
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.11 per cent.  Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, Metal, Pharma, PSU Bank, Realty, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas were trading lower. On the contrary, Nifty FMCG, IT, and Media were trading higher.
 
The US and Iran have exchanged fire at the Strait of Hormuz since their month-old ceasefire, which raised fears that the geopolitical tensions would persist longer than expected and weigh on global growth, according to reports.  
To add to the woes, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on the UAE, and reportedly fired at a South Korean cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.  
US President Donald Trump, who announced that the US will ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, said that Iran ‘will be blown off the face of earth’ if it targets the US ships protecting cargo vessels.  
 

Q4 results today

Aadhar Housing Finance, AAVAS Financiers, Aeroflex Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, DCW, GNG Electronics, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gallantt Ispat, GHCL, Hero MotoCorp, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lloyds Engineering Works, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Marico, PTC India Financial Services, Punjab National Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Raymond, Raymond Realty, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Shoppers Stop, S.J.S. Enterprises, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, SRF, United Breweries, and Voltamp Transformers will release their fourth-quarter results

IPO Today

OnEMI Technology Solutions’ initial public offer will enter its final day of subscription on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed to 0.63 times on the first day. The company is seeking to raise ₹925.92 crore from the primary market.  
Bagmane Prime Office IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The company is aiming to raise  ₹3,405.00 from the IPO.  Similarly, Recode Studios IPO will enter its second day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹44.59 crore. 
 

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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsNifty 50Gift Niftystock marketsTata TechnologiesUS-Iran tensionsBrent crude

First Published: May 05 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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