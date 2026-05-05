Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty50 tests 24,000; bank, financial stocks weigh

Aadhar Housing Finance, AAVAS Financiers, Aeroflex Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, DCW, GNG Electronics, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gallantt Ispat, GHCL, Hero MotoCorp, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lloyds Engineering Works, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Marico, PTC India Financial Services, Punjab National Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Raymond, Raymond Realty, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Shoppers Stop, S.J.S. Enterprises, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, SRF, United Breweries, and Voltamp Transformers will release their fourth-quarter results
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IPO Today
OnEMI Technology Solutions’ initial public offer will enter its final day of subscription on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed to 0.63 times on the first day. The company is seeking to raise ₹925.92 crore from the primary market.
Bagmane Prime Office IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The company is aiming to raise ₹3,405.00 from the IPO. Similarly, Recode Studios IPO will enter its second day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹44.59 crore.