Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty gains 100 pts; Kospi hits new high; US seeks Iran deal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher as oil prices declined on signals of a possible deal between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 24,263.50, up 157 points.
US President Donald Trump said that Project Freedom
, an effort to ensure the safe passage of ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, will be paused briefly as Washington assesses whether an agreement can be reached with Iran.
South Korea’s Kospi extended its record rally and was trading 5.6 per cent higher. The Hang Seng and the S&P ASX 200 were trading 1.04 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.81 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.03 per cent up.
Brent crude prices
were trading 1.49 per cent down at $108.23 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as traders hoped for a resolution between the US and Iran.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.46 per cent and 2.29 per cent higher, respectively.
Q4 results today
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Apcotex Industries, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Arvind Fashions, Avalon Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Blue Star, Birlasoft, Capillary Technologies India, CESC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, eMudhra, Firstsource Solutions, Godrej Consumer Products, Greaves Cotton, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hexaware Technologies, Home First Finance Company India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KPIT Technologies, Meesho, Muthoot Microfin, One 97 Communications, PB Fintech, Polycab India, Radico Khaitan, Rane (Madras), R Systems International, Shree Cement, South Indian Bank, and Sula Vineyards will release their fourth-quarter result
.
IPO Today
Bagmane Prime Office IPO will open for subscription for the final day. The issue was subscribed 0.71 times on the second day. The company is aiming to raise ₹3,405.00 from the IPO. Similarly, Recode Studios IPO will enter its final day. It was subscribed 7.74 times on the second day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹44.59 crore.