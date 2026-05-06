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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty gains 100 pts; Kospi hits new high; US seeks Iran deal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, May 06: The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start as oil prices fell after the US said that they are attempting to finalise a deal with Iran

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex may open higher as traders hoped for an end to the West Asia hostilies.

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 8:36 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher as oil prices declined on signals of a possible deal between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 24,263.50, up 157 points. 
US President Donald Trump said that Project Freedom, an effort to ensure the safe passage of ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, will be paused briefly as Washington assesses whether an agreement can be reached with Iran. 
South Korea’s Kospi extended its record rally and was trading 5.6 per cent higher. The Hang Seng and the S&P ASX 200 were trading 1.04 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively. 
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.81 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.03 per cent up. 
Brent crude prices were trading 1.49 per cent down at $108.23 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as traders hoped for a resolution between the US and Iran.  
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.46 per cent and 2.29 per cent higher, respectively.

Q4 results today

 
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Apcotex Industries, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Arvind Fashions, Avalon Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Blue Star, Birlasoft, Capillary Technologies India, CESC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, eMudhra, Firstsource Solutions, Godrej Consumer Products, Greaves Cotton, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hexaware Technologies, Home First Finance Company India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KPIT Technologies, Meesho, Muthoot Microfin, One 97 Communications, PB Fintech, Polycab India, Radico Khaitan, Rane (Madras), R Systems International, Shree Cement, South Indian Bank, and Sula Vineyards will release their fourth-quarter result.

IPO Today

 
Bagmane Prime Office IPO will open for subscription for the final day. The issue was subscribed 0.71 times on the second day. The company is aiming to raise  ₹3,405.00 from the IPO.   Similarly, Recode Studios IPO will enter its final day. It was subscribed 7.74 times on the second day.  It’s a book-build issue of ₹44.59 crore. 
 

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty strategy, May 6: Key levels; L&T Finance, CG Power among top picks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty continued its alternating pattern of one-day declines followed by one-day gains. After Monday’s rise, the NSE NIifty50 index fell 86 points on Tuesday to close at 24,032. It opened 69 points lower and extended its losses by another 170 points during the first half of the session. Read more. 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp, Paytm, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Policybazaar shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp, One97 Communication, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, PB Fintech shares will be in focus on Wednesday. Here's why.

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,264

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,263.50, up 157 points.

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall over $2 after Trump pauses Strait opening for possible deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US oil futures fell on Wednesday morning ​by over $2 after US President Donald ​Trump said an operation to reopen the ‌Strait of Hormuz will be paused for a short period to see whether an agreement can be finalised and signed. Read more. 

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump pauses Project Freedom in Hormuz in push for deal with Iran

Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump said he would pause a US-led effort to help stranded ships exit the Strait of Hormuz to see if an agreement with Iran to end the war could be reached. Read more. 

7:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE: South Korea’s Kospi crosses 7,000 mark for first time; Samsung hits $1 trillion valutaion

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid hopes for a possible end to US-Iran hostilities, which has been disrupting energy supply, South Korea’s Kospi extended its record rally to scale a fresh high. The Kospi jumped 6.1 per cent to a new high of 7,362.02. 
 
Samsung Electronics shares surged 10 per cent and crossed a $1 trillion valuation  as trader continued to buy into the artificial intelligence (AI) theme, according to reports. 

7:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures rise on hopes for US-Iran peace deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in Asian trade hours as traders hoped for a possible resolution to the US-Iran war in West Asia. 
 
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.29 per cent higher, each. 

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.81 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.03 per cent up.

7:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to live blog for market coverage. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarketsstock marketsUS stocksAsia stocksstock market tradingGift NiftyQ4 ResultsUS-Iran tensionsIPOsNifty50

First Published: May 06 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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