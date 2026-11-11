Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,100 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 25,300; Brent crude near $92

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex surged with the oil prices declining and losses in global chip stocks improving the outlook for domestic IT shares.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.93 per cent and 1.58 per cent, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.3 per cent and 0.38 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.74 per cent lower.
Brent crude extended losses as US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran could end soon amid a positive response from Tehran. The January futures were quoted at $91.88 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.18 per cent.
Gold and silver futures rose 0.6 per cent and 2.09 per cent, respectively.
9:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee strengthens against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 21 paise stronger at 93.72 against the US dollar, against Monday’s close of 93.93 a dollar.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Anthropic backers offer up to $500 million in IPO shares at a premium
Stock Market LIVE: Some backers of Anthropic PBC are offering a portion of their initial public offer (IPO) allocation to new investors in the run-up to the largest public listing on record, Bloomberg reported. Read more.
Stock Market LIVE: Kalyan Jewellers, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), Dabur India, IIFL Finance, MRF, and NBCC shares are in focus for Wednesday's session. Here's why
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,307
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,309, up 275 points.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude trades near two-month low
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude extended losses as US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran could end soon amid a positive response from Tehran. The January futures were quoted at $91.88 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.18 per cent.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.93 per cent and 1.58 per cent, respectively.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in the Asia session, following a dismal session on Wall Street as traders rejoice at a decline in oil prices.
The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rose 0.49 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.