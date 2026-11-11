Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,100 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 25,300; Brent crude near $92

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex surged with the oil prices declining and losses in global chip stocks improving the outlook for domestic IT shares.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.93 per cent and 1.58 per cent, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.3 per cent and 0.38 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.74 per cent lower.

Brent crude extended losses as US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran could end soon amid a positive response from Tehran. The January futures were quoted at $91.88 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.18 per cent.

Gold and silver futures rose 0.6 per cent and 2.09 per cent, respectively.