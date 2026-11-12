Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asian markets advance; Nvidia drops 7%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Nov 12, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may extend gains at open as most global cues remained positive. The futures were quoted at 25,245, up 31 points.

Most Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in early trade on Thursday, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.72 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng fell 1.27 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.49 per cent and 1.31 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.60 per cent higher.

In the after-market, Nvidia share price slumped 7 per cent after news reports said that the board may prepare to oust CEO Jensen Huang.

Brent crude erased gains on Thursday morning. In the previous session, oil prices rose 1 per cent after Iran said it would keep its nuclear material reserve — the primary bone of contention between Tehran and Washington. The January futures were quoted at $91.93 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.77 per cent.

Gold and silver futures fell 0.29 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively.

Q2 Results Today

Action Construction Equipment, Alkem Laboratories, Amber Enterprises India, Astra Microwave Products, Automotive Axles, Avalon Technologies, Bharat Dynamics, Bondada Engineering, Caplin Point Laboratories, Dilip Buildcon, Dollar Industries, EIH, Elevate Campuses, EMS, Ethos, Fiem Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hinduja Global Solutions, Vodafone Idea, IFCI, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Kennametal India, Kesoram Industries, Landmark Cars, Manappuram Finance, Man Industries (India), NMDC, NMDC Steel, Oil India, Ola Electric Mobility, Oswal Pumps, Page Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Hitachi Energy India, Premier Explosives, Rane Holdings, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), Religare Enterprises, Reliance Power, Sharda Motor Industries, S.P. Apparels, TARC, Tarsons Products, TD Power Systems, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Travel Food Services, Uflex will release their results on Wednesday.