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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asian markets advance; Nvidia drops 7%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets were trading higher in early deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex will extend gains.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 8:50 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Nov 12, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may extend gains at open as most global cues remained positive. The futures were quoted at 25,245, up 31 points. 
 
Most Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in early trade on Thursday, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.72 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng fell 1.27 per cent. 
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.49 per cent and 1.31 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.60 per cent higher. 
 
In the after-market, Nvidia share price slumped 7 per cent after news reports said that the board may prepare to oust CEO Jensen Huang. 
 
Brent crude erased gains on Thursday morning. In the previous session, oil prices rose 1 per cent after Iran said it would keep its nuclear material reserve — the primary bone of contention between Tehran and Washington. The January futures were quoted at $91.93 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.77 per cent. 
 
Gold and silver futures fell 0.29 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively. 
 

Q2 Results Today

Action Construction Equipment, Alkem Laboratories, Amber Enterprises India, Astra Microwave Products, Automotive Axles, Avalon Technologies, Bharat Dynamics, Bondada Engineering, Caplin Point Laboratories, Dilip Buildcon, Dollar Industries, EIH, Elevate Campuses, EMS, Ethos, Fiem Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hinduja Global Solutions, Vodafone Idea, IFCI, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Kennametal India, Kesoram Industries, Landmark Cars, Manappuram Finance, Man Industries (India), NMDC, NMDC Steel, Oil India, Ola Electric Mobility, Oswal Pumps, Page Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Hitachi Energy India, Premier Explosives, Rane Holdings, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), Religare Enterprises, Reliance Power, Sharda Motor Industries, S.P. Apparels, TARC, Tarsons Products, TD Power Systems, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Travel Food Services, Uflex will release their results on Wednesday.

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE: LIC, Adani Green, Meesho among 4 additions; PI Inds exits in Nov MSCI rejig

Stock Market LIVE: In the November 2026 review, MSCI has included four shares, namely Coforge, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Adani Green Energy, and Meesho, to its MSCI India Standard Index, while PI Industries has been excluded. Read more. 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Finance, GRSE, LIC, Meesho, ITC, Tata Investment in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Finance, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Meesho, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Tata Investment shares are in focus for Thursday's session. Here's why. 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,209

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,209, down 6 points. 

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices trade off lows

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude erased gains on Thursday morning. In the previous session, oil prices rose 1 per cent after Iran said it would keep its nuclear material reserve — the primary bone of contention between Tehran and Washington. The January futures were quoted at $91.93 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.77 per cent. 
 

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advance

Stock Market LIVE: Most Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in early trade on Thursday, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.72 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng fell 1.27 per cent. 
 

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nasdaq 100 futures fall as Nvidia shares slump 7% post-market hours

Stock Market LIVE: The Nasdaq 100 linked futures fell in the Asia session, weighed by a 7 per cent decline in Nvidia shares. The chipmaker’s shares fell in the post-market hours after news reports said that the board may prepare to oust CEO Jensen Huang. 
 
The Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 futures fell 0.48 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively. 
 
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones futures rose 0.12 per cent. 

7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMARKETS LIVEGlobal stock marketsUS stock marketsStock Market TodayNifty 50Q2 results

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 7:51 AM IST