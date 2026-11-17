Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty near 25,400; Nifty Bank hits new high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.03 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.03 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEstock market tradingstock marketsNifty 50Brent crudeGlobal Markets
First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 7:55 AM IST