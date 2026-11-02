Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises over 100 pts; Asia markets mixed; Brent crude drops 2%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Nov 2, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid a decline in global technology shares. The futures were quoted at 23,282, up 196 points or 0.86 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors exercised caution at the start of an event-heavy week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.38 per cent, while KOSPI rose 0.37 per cent.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 1.09 per cent and 1.82 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.86 per cent down.

Brent crude fell nearly 2 per cent in the Asia session as US President Donald Trump favoured diplomacy with Tehran ahead of the midterm election. The January futures were quoted at $111.23 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.97 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.49 per cent and 1.45 per cent higher, respectively, as traders rushed to buy the precious metals, noting a recent dip.

Q2 Results Today

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Arvind Fashions, Balaji Amines, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Borana Weaves, Bosch Home Comfort India, Capillary Technologies India, Carborundum Universal, Choice International, Container Corporation of India, Devyani International, DOMS Industries, Epack Prefab Technologies, Epigral, Escorts Kubota, Eureka Forbes, Fine Organic Industries, Flair Writing Industries, Fusion Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gopal Snacks, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, HLE Glascoat, Ideaforge Technology, Indogulf Cropsciences, ITC, JK Paper, JTL Industries, Kanohar Electricals, KEC International, Kewal Kiran Clothing, KRBL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Lloyds Engineering Works, Marico, MOIL, Mold-Tek Packaging, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), NLC India, PCBL Chemical, Petronet LNG, Procter & Gamble Health, PSP Projects, PTC India, Puravankara, Rupa & Company, Sanghvi Movers, Sheela Foam, S H Kelkar & Company, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), Tata Investment Corporation, TBO Tek, Thomas Cook (India), Trident, Triveni Engineering & Industries, United Foodbrands, UPL, Ventive Hospitality, Vesuvius India, VRL Logistics, Wockhardt, Wonderla Holidays will release their Q2FY27 results.

IPO Today

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vedant Poly Fabs will open for subscription on Monday. The company is seeking to raise ₹56.68 crore from the primary market.

The IPOs of Johnsoncab Electricals, HGS (India), Vectras Enprocon, and Maxwell Engineering Solutions will enter the second day of subscription.

IPO Listing Today