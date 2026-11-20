Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Nov 20, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-down open for the Nifty50 as oil prices remained steady due to concerns over persistent tensions in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 25,315.50, down 218 points.

Asian markets extended losses, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street as investors continued to pull out money from this year’s hottest bet — technology shares—as pessimism grew over AI trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 4.47 per cent and 4.45 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 2.19 per cent and 2.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.25 per cent down.

Brent crude continued to trade steady above $92 despite incurring some loss as investors fear that the tension in West Asia may increase even though pressure mounted on US President Donald Trump to end the war . The January futures were quoted at $92.58, down 0.16 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.