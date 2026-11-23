Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Nov 23, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex advanced as oil prices extended losses and AI-trade unwinding deepened.
As of 9:17 AM, the Sensex rose 725.96 points or 0.87 per cent to 84,645.67, and the Nifty50 was up 82 points or 0.32 per cent at 25,882.60. Shriram Finance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Adani Enterprises were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while Nifty Metal declined the most.
IPO Today
The initial public offers (IPOs) of Mahanadi Coalfields and Watrana Rentals will enter the final day of subscription. The ₹8,981.12-crore IPO is an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS).
Watrana Rentals IPO will also enter the final day of subscription.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 trades at 25,872
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded higher at open. The index surged 71 points, or 0.28 per cent to 25,872. The index made a high of 25,992 soon after the open.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 330 points
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex index traded 330 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 84,249.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 25,929 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index added 128 points, or 0.50 per cent in the pre-open to settle at 25,929.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 520 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex index jumped 520 points, or 0.62 per cent to settle at 84,435 in the pre-open.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 19 paise stronger against the US dollar at 92.49, compared to Friday's close of 92.68 a dollar.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Waaree, Adani Energy, Maruti, IndusInd Bank in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Waaree Energies, Adani Energy, Maruti Suzuki India, and IndusInd Bank shares are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,942
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,942, up 166 points.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude below $90
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude extended losses as traders looked forward to supply recovery from the Persian Gulf region. The January futures were quoted at $89.80, down 0.24 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets extended losses, mirroring Friday’s moves on Wall Street, as investors continued to pull money out of this year’s hottest bet — technology shares —amid growing pessimism over the AI trade. South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 5.56 per cent and 1.79 per cent, respectively.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US Index-linked futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: Following a dismal session on Wall Street, US index-linked futures advanced in the Asia session, with traders focused on unwinding of AI-trade. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures rose 1.51 per cent and 1.99 per cent, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.93 per cent and 3.7 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 5.28 per cent.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.