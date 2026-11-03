Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open; Asia markets decline on tech selloff

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid unwinding of AI-trade in global markets. The futures were quoted at 23,537, up 134 points or 0.57 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower as investors continued to pull money out of technology shares amid concerns about heavy capex spending in AI. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and KOSPI fell 0.33 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.5 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.42 per cent higher.

Brent crude was steady in the Asia session after declining 7 per cent on Monday. The prices rose on Tuesday morning on reports of US strikes on Iran's Qeshmi Island. The January futures were quoted at $104.41 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.12 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.38 per cent and 1.08 per cent lower, respectively.

Q2 Results Today

State Bank of India (SBI), National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Bajaj Finserv, Solar Industries India, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Lupin, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Linde India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Anthem Biosciences, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Global Health, AIA Engineering, Endurance Technologies, Dhoot Transmission, Neuland Laboratories, Asahi India Glass, Jyoti CNC Automation, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Inox India Pfizer, Minda Corporation, Zydus Wellness, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Graphite India, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Bayer CropScience, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, SEDEMAC Mechatronics, Fractal Analytics, Metropolis Healthcare, ASK Automotive, KSB, Mahanagar Gas, Jain Resource Recycling, BLS International Services, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Bata India, GNG Electronics, Embassy Developments, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, SKF India, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions, Timex Group India, Nephrocare Health Services, V2 Retail, V-Mart Retail, Transrail Lighting, Ion Exchange (India), HEG Advanced Materials, Savita Oil Technologies, Datamatics Global Services, Deep Industries, Novartis India, Aarti Drugs, Northern Arc Capital, Seamec, MPS, Kolte-Patil Developers, Harsha, Engineers International, Subros, Indiqube Spaces, GSPL Transmission, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, Lux Industries, Samhi Hotels and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries will release their second-quarter result on Tuesday.

IPO Today

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vedant Poly Fabs will enter the second day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹56.68 crore from the primary market.

The IPOs of Johnsoncab Electricals, HGS (India), Vectras Enprocon, and Maxwell Engineering Solutions will enter the final day of subscription.

IPO Listing Today