Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets decline; Brent near $103

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Nov 4, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid a decline in the global markets as the prospect of Democrats’ victory in the US midterm grows. The futures were quoted at 23,728.50, down 31.50 points or 0.13 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower as traders assessed the result of the US midterm election. Democrats so far seemed to be the potential winner, which is regarded as negative in stock markets, particularly for technology shares, as greater regulatory scrutiny is expected, according to reports. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and KOSPI fell 3.03 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.37 per cent and 0.83 per cent higher, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.38 per cent lower.

Brent crude extended losses in the Asia session as investors weighed the prospect of an end to both the US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The January futures were quoted at $103.20 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.07 per cent.

Gold futures rose 0.43 per cent as a decline in energy prices eased inflation concerns, reducing bets on aggressive monetary tightening in the US. Meanwhile, silver futures were down 0.3 per cent.

Q2 Results Today

63 Moons Technologies, Afcons Infrastructure, All Time Plastics, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Apollo Tyres, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Ashiana Housing, Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills

BASF India, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Biocon, Capacite Infraprojects, Carysil, Centum Electronics, Century Plyboards (India), Cera Sanitaryware, Chalet Hotels, Chemplast Sanmar, Cummins India

Dabur India, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, eMudhra, Entero Healthcare Solutions, EPL, Esab India, Exide Industries, Galaxy Surfactants, GMM Pfaudler, Gujarat Pipavav Port, G R Infraprojects, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indo Count Industries, Interarch Building Solutions, Ircon International, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jash Engineering, Jain Irrigation Systems, JK Lakshmi Cement, JM Financial, JSW Dulux, Jtekt India, Jyothy Labs, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Kirloskar Oil Engines, Dr. Lal PathLabs, C.E. Info Systems, Marksans Pharma, Max Estates, Mayur Uniquoters, Meghmani Organics, Navneet Education, NHPC, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, NLC India, NRB Bearings, FSN E-Commerce Ventures

PDS, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), PI Industries, Premier Energies, Pricol, Physicswallah, Ramco Industries, Redington, Redtape, RITES, Rolex Rings, Keystone Realtors, Saksoft, Sanathan Textiles, Saregama India, Shipping Corporation of India, Torrent Power, Unichem Laboratories, Varroc Engineering, and Zydus Lifesciences will release their second-quarter result on Tuesday.

IPO Today

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vedant Poly Fabs will enter the final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹56.68 crore from the primary market.

IPO Listing Today