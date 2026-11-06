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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty near 24,500; Nifty IT rises 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 1.2 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as oil prices reversed losses and global equities declined.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 9:37 AM IST
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9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Schneider Electric shares slump over 8% post Q2 result

Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Schneider Electric fell 8.6 per cent to the day's low of ₹1,038.20 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company said that the net profit decreased 42.3 per cent on year to ₹30 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27). 

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty IT rises 1.9%

Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty IT index emerged as the top gainer as it surged 1.9 per cent. 
 

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs fall over 1%

Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices traded under pressure at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.14 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 1.69 per cent. 
 

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE: M&M, Infosys top gainers

Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, M&M, Infosys and TCS were the top gainers. Asian Paints, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finance were the top losers. 
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 holds 24,500

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index also traded flat at open, at 24,514, down 22 points, or 0.09 per cent.
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex traded on a flat at open, up 61 points, or 0.08 per cent at 79,371.
 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty flat in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled on a flat note at the end of pre-open session. The index quoted at 24,538. 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 103 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex surged 103 points, or 0.13 points in the pre-open to settle at 79,413.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens steady against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 2 paise weaker at 94.49 against the US dollar, compared to 94.47 a dollar on Thursday, according to data on Bloomberg. 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, Titan, Blue Dart, Gland Pharma, ONGC, Britannia in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Bharati Airtel, Titan Company, Blue Dart Express, Gland Pharma, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Britannia Industries shares are in focus in Friday's session. Read more. 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,420

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,420, down 167 points. 

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises on reports of fresh attacks on tankers

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rose in the Asia session on reports of fresh attacks on tankers in the West Asia region. The January futures were quoted at $99 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.12 per cent. 
 

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets slump on selloff in technology shares

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares slumped in Friday’s session, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. Investors were worried that Democrats’ win in the US midterm election signalled tighter regulation for AI. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell as much as 8 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 8.8 per cent so far, triggering a circuit breaker.
 

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Most US stock futures advance post dismal session on Wall Street

Stock Market LIVE: Most  US stock futures advanced in the Asia session, following a dismal overnight session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.44 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.53 per cent. 

Overnight, the S&P 500 settled 4.4 per cent lower after posting the worst session since April 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended 3.4 per cent and 5.5 per cent lower, respectively. 
 

7:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Nov 6, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were moving in a narrow range as traders assessed sharp losses in global equities and a rise in oil prices.  As of 9:21 AM, the Sensex rose 128.64 points or 0.16 per cent to 79,438.65 and the Nifty50 was down 15.30 points or 0.06 per cent at 24,521.30.  Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance, and Asian Paints were the top losers in the Nifty50.  In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 1.2 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively.  Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose 1 per cent as unwinding of bets on global AI-linked shares boosted sentiment for domestic shares. The index was outperforming its peers. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Oil and Gas underperformed. 
  

Q2 Results Today 

3M India, AJAX Engineering, The Anup Engineering, Aster DM Quality Care, Azad Engineering, Blue Dart Express, Bluspring Enterprises, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Bosch, AvenuesAI, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cohance Lifesciences, Data Patterns (India), Dynamatic Technologies, Elgi Equipments, Gland Pharma, Godrej Agrovet, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Honasa Consumer, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Jubilant FoodWorks, Kirloskar Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, Precision Wires India, Prism Johnson, Rain Industries, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Repco Home Finance, Rossell Techsys, Scoda Tubes, Siemens, Sirca Paints India, Star Cement, Supriya Lifescience, TTK Prestige, Voltas, Vardhman Textiles will release their results on Friday. 

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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsGlobal stock marketsNifty 50stock marketsQ2 results

First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 8:04 AM IST