Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty near 24,500; Nifty IT rises 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Nov 6, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were moving in a narrow range as traders assessed sharp losses in global equities and a rise in oil prices. As of 9:21 AM, the Sensex rose 128.64 points or 0.16 per cent to 79,438.65 and the Nifty50 was down 15.30 points or 0.06 per cent at 24,521.30. Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance, and Asian Paints were the top losers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 1.2 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose 1 per cent as unwinding of bets on global AI-linked shares boosted sentiment for domestic shares. The index was outperforming its peers. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Oil and Gas underperformed.

Q2 Results Today

3M India, AJAX Engineering, The Anup Engineering, Aster DM Quality Care, Azad Engineering, Blue Dart Express, Bluspring Enterprises, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Bosch, AvenuesAI, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cohance Lifesciences, Data Patterns (India), Dynamatic Technologies, Elgi Equipments, Gland Pharma, Godrej Agrovet, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Honasa Consumer, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Jubilant FoodWorks, Kirloskar Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, Precision Wires India, Prism Johnson, Rain Industries, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Repco Home Finance, Rossell Techsys, Scoda Tubes, Siemens, Sirca Paints India, Star Cement, Supriya Lifescience, TTK Prestige, Voltas, Vardhman Textiles will release their results on Friday.