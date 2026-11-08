Muhurat Trading LIVE: Sensex off 200 pts from day's high, Nifty near 25,000; IT, bank shares weigh

Samvat 2083 | Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates, Sunday, Nov 6, 2026: The benchmark indices pared gains as IT, banks, and financial services shares weighed. The Sensex rose 397.90 points or 0.49 per cent to 81,425.92, and the Nifty50 was up 91.75 points or 0.37 per cent at 25,122.10. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top gainers in the Nifty50.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Metal outperformed, while Nifty underperformed with least gain.