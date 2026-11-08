Muhurat Trading LIVE: Sensex off 200 pts from day's high, Nifty near 25,000; IT, bank shares weigh

Samvat 2083 | Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates, Sunday, Nov 6, 2026: The benchmark indices pared gains as IT, banks, and financial services shares weighed. The Sensex rose 397.90 points or 0.49 per cent to 81,425.92, and the Nifty50 was up 91.75 points or 0.37 per cent at 25,122.10. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top gainers in the Nifty50.
Sector-wise, the Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Metal outperformed, while Nifty underperformed with least gain.
2:49 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Divi's Labs shares jump 6% post Q2 result
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Divi's Laboratories share price jumped 6.10 per cent to the day's high of ₹10,950 as the consolidated net profit increased 64 per cent on year to ₹1,127 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27).
2:42 PM
Stock Market LIVE: Finolex Cables shares jump over 14% on Q2 net profit growth
Stock Market LIVE: Finolex Cables share price jumped 14.12 per cent to ₹1,245 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after consolidated net profit increased 68 per cent on year to ₹273 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27).
Muhurat Trading LIVE: The Nifty50 was up 0.15 per cent or 38.45 points at 25,068.80.
2:29 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Sensex trade higher
Muhurat Trading LIVE: The Sensex rose 104.36 points or 0.13 per cent to 81,132.38.
2:20 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Will bulls stay in control during Muhurat trading? Experts decode outlook
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Keeping in line with the historical trend and the ongoing momentum on Dalal Street, analysts expect a positive bias in the Muhurat trading session set to take place this Sunday, November 8. READ MORE
2:15 PM
Stock Market LIVE: How to invest ₹1 lakh in Samvat 2083? MOFSL's Siddhartha Khemka answers
Stock Market LIVE: Investors with a long-term horizon could deploy around 40-50 per cent of their intended allocation upfront, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). Read more.
2:13 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE: US markets finished mixed on Friday
Muhurat Trading LIVE: The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday. The Dow Jones slipped 0.5 per cent. NASDAQ jumped over 1 per cent, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.3 per cent.
2:10 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Samvat 2082: IPO fundraise crosses ₹2-trillion mark for the first time ever
Muhurat Trading LIVE: India’s mainboard IPO market scaled a new high during Samvat 2028, with fundraising hit the ₹2.12-trillion mark in the November 2025-October 2026 period. The amount raised was higher than in any comparable 12-month period as per Prime Database. Read more.
2:03 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Samvat 2082: Record DII buying more than makes up for record FPI outflow
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) recorded their highest-ever net selling in the Indian equity market during Samvat 2082, withdrawing ₹4.55 trillion, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushioned the impact with record net purchases of ₹8.55 trillion. The year witnessed heightened global turmoil, a shift in global portfolios towards artificial intelligence (AI)-focused firms, and a surge in crude oil prices. Read more.
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Commodities saw a year of sharp swings in Samvat 2082, with crude oil emerging as a major gainer amid the US-Iran conflict. Gold and silver, on the other hand, surrendered a substantial part of their record-breaking rallies. Rising geopolitical tensions, supply disruption concerns and shifting interest rate expectations drove volatility across all three assets. Brent crude spot prices surged 60.4 per cent during the Samvat to $97.7 a barrel on Friday evening.Read more.
1:46 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Samvat 2083: Oil prices, FPI flows to keep Indian equities volatile
Muhurat Trading LIVE: After a turbulent Samvat 2082, analysts expect geopolitical developments, crude prices and foreign investor flows to shape market direction, with banks and financials remaining preferred bets. Read more.
1:30 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Good afternoon, readers!
Muhurat Trading LIVE: Good afternoon, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for the coverage of special short trade session on Diwali.