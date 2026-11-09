Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 24,900; VIX drops 9%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 0.4 per cent or 0.64 per cent, respectively
Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
WebinarsNew
Deep DiveNew
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Indulgence
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 0.4 per cent or 0.64 per cent, respectively
10:50 AM
10:40 AM
10:30 AM
10:20 AM
10:11 AM
10:00 AM
9:55 AM
9:44 AM
9:34 AM
9:24 AM
9:23 AM
9:20 AM
9:19 AM
9:19 AM
9:10 AM
9:10 AM
9:02 AM
8:50 AM
8:41 AM
8:28 AM
8:22 AM
8:12 AM
8:02 AM
7:43 AM
Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMARKETS LIVEstock market tradingGlobal stock marketsBrent oilNifty 50
First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 7:53 AM IST