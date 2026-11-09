Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 24,900; VIX drops 9%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 24,900; VIX drops 9%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 0.4 per cent or 0.64 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market, asia stock markets, taiwan stocks
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined, tracking losses in IT stocks. Image: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

10:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Gland Pharma shares jump 7% to 52-week high

Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Gland Pharma jumped 7.02 per cent to ₹3,352 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The pharmaceutical company’s consolidated net profit increased 58.2 per cent on year to ₹291 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27). 

10:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Ingersoll Rand shares drop 1% post Q2 result

Stock Market LIVE: Ingersoll Rand India share price declined 1.13 per cent to ₹3,961 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company’s Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin fell 240 basis points to 21.2 per cent in the September quarter (Q2FY27) from 23.6 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. 

10:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE: VIX drops 9%

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty India Volatility index fell 9.01 per cent to 16.77 from the previous close of 18.43. This indicated that the expectations of near-term volatility decreased. 

10:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel shares snap 5-day rally

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel share price declined 1.7 per cent to ₹187 per share in the intraday trade. With Monday’s decline, the scrip snapped a five-day rally. Here’s why.

10:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Most IT shares decline

Stock Market LIVE: Mphasis, HCLTech, and Infosys were the top losers in the Nifty IT index. 

Nifty IT Heatmap

 
 

10:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE: As of 10 AM, the Sensex fell 228.62 points or 0.28 per cent to 80,770.78, and the Nifty50 was down 57.90 points or 0.23 per cent at 24,928.50.

9:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Ingersoll Rand shares drop 1% post Q2 result

Stock Market LIVE: Ingersoll Rand India share price declined 1.13 per cent to ₹3,961 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company’s Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin fell 240 basis points to 21.2 per cent in the September quarter (Q2FY27) from 23.6 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. 

9:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Divi’s Labs shares scale 52-week high

Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Divi’s Laboratories advanced 6.6 per cent to the day’s high of ₹11,824 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company’s consolidated net profit increased 64 per cent on year to ₹1,127 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27).

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices decline

Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices were trading lower on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pharma leads sector winners

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Pharma was the top sectoral gainer today as it rose 1.12 per cent. Nifty Media and Nifty PSU bank also gained 0.7 per cent each. Nifty IT, on the other hand, lost the most, down 1.7 per cent.

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap & Smallcap indices underperform

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader markets declined but underperformed the indices as Nifty Midcap 100 declined 0.43 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.53 per cent.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank stocks lead Sensex gainers; IT tanks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank stocks emerged as top Sensex gainers today, with an over 1 per cent rise seen in SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. On the flip side, IT stocks declined the most. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS were the top 4 losers in Sensex in opening session.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tests 25K in opening trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After snapping its 7-day winning run on Sunday, Nifty 50 was seen testing the 25,000 level in opening trade, as it traded 13 points or 0.05 per cent higher.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 60 points at open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex was down 60 points or 0.07 per cent in opening trade at 80,939 as indices seemed to take a breather after a sharp rally over past few days.

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 25,100 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 added 89 points or 0.36 per cent to 25,076 in pre-open session today
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMARKETS LIVEstock market tradingGlobal stock marketsBrent oilNifty 50

First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 7:53 AM IST