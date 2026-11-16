Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tops 25,200; Nifty IT rises 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Nov 16, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as oil prices continued to decline on improved supply outlook.
Asian markets fell on Monday morning, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 after data showed that the country’s GDP decreased unexpectedly in the third quarter. The Nikkei 225 and CSI 300 fell 1.54 per cent and 1.11 per cent, respectively.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.4 per cent and 0.91 per cent lower, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent.
Brent crude was trading lower in the Asian trade session as the commodity’s supply outlook improved after the International Energy Agency said the world oil market will be in surplus in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year (CY26), with exports from West Asia expected to recover faster than demand.
The January futures were quoted at $95.24, down 0.94 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures declined 0.13 per cent and 2.76 per cent, respectively.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 25,200 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty added 62 points or 0.25 per cent to 25,206 at pre-open trade.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 200 points in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rose 207 points or 0.25 per cent to 81,799 in the pre-open session on Monday.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens steady against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 3 paise higher at 94.22 against the US dollar, compared to Friday's close of 94.25 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Ashok Leyland, BEL, Hero Motor, Coal India, Tata Motors PV in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Ashok Leyland, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hero Motors, Coal India, and Tata Motors PV shares are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why.
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Morgan Stanley sees India’s GDP at 7% for FY28-29
Stock Market LIVE: Morgan Stanley forecasted a 7 per cent Y-o-Y growth rate for India’s GDP for the period between financial years 2028 and 2029 as it normalised from a higher base.
The global brokerage expects India’s headline inflation to remain at around 6 per cent in the first half of calendar year 2027 (H1CY27) as adverse weather conditions keep food inflation sticky. In the second half (H2CY27), it may slow down to 4.4 per cent.
Morgan Stanley expects three additional rate hikes in the current hike cycle of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the terminal rate at 6.25 per cent.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 25,264
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 25,264, up 93 points.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude extends loss
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude was trading lower in the Asian trade session as the commodity’s supply outlook improved after the International Energy Agency said the world oil market will be in surplus in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year (CY26), with exports from West Asia expected to recover faster than demand.
The January futures were quoted at $95.24, down 0.94 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets fell on Monday morning, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 after data showed that the country’s GDP decreased unexpectedly in the third quarter. The Nikkei 225 and CSI 300 fell 1.54 per cent and 1.11 per cent, respectively.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade steady ahead of Nvidia earnings
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures were trading steady on Monday morning as traders await Nvidia’s earnings report, due this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.04 per cent, while the Dow Jones futures fell 0.07 per cent.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.4 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.